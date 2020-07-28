SUMTER, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 dropped to two games behind SCAL lower-state leader Sumter after Monday's 3-2 loss on the P-15's home field.
The two teams meet again at 5:30 p.m. today at Columbia's Segra Park.
On Monday, after Sumter built a 2-0 lead on an error and fielder's choice in the second inning, Post 1 got on the board in the third with an RBI single by D.P. Pendergrass.
But after Sumter extended its lead to 3-1 on an RBI groundout in the fourth, a Florence run scored on an error was as close as Post 1 could get.
Monday's losing pitcher was Robbie Jordan.
