Florence Post 1 loses first game of state tourney, can still win championship today

Florence, however, came out roaring in the bottom of the fifth when Kody Hanna singled, and Owen Taylor hit a towering double to left. With two outs, Herlong was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter, Parker Winfield, struck out, but the play remained live after the catcher dropped the ball. But Fort Mill catcher Scott Young simply picked up the ball and stepped on home plate for the forceout to end the threat.

After Brigman hit a batter in the top of the sixth, Josh Collins replaced him and walked the next two batters to load the bases. Fort Mill then took the lead for good when Patrick Matthews scored on Wilson's sacrifice fly. Executing a suicide squeeze with a bunt by Dougherty, Kenan Bowman crossed home plate to make it 6-4. Then, Collins walked Young with the bases loaded to account for the game's final run.

"We just had a really bad game," Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. "I thought we jumped ahead, we did what we wanted to do in the first inning. We played with the lead, and our offense just kind of went away. I think we played too much to our emotions tonight. We let some bad calls get under our skin a little bit....We've got to regroup. Everything we've worked for is still in play."

