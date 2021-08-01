Florence Post 1 loses first game of state tourney, can still win championship today

FLORENCE, S.C. -- To Florence Post 1's advantage, coach Derick Urquhart's team saved its key pitchers for today's 4 p.m. winner-take all game for South Carolina's American Legion Championship.
Fort Mill, however, took advantage Saturday of Post 1's lesser-used throwers while rallying from a 4-0 deficit to win 7-4 in the modified double-elimination tournament at Segra Park. That was the first tournament loss for Florence (30-3 overall), the top seed. Therefore, Florence will play at 4 p.m. today against the winner of the 1 p.m. contest between Camden and Fort Mill at Segra Park.
Post 1 used five pitchers by the time Saturday's game was over.
Things looked promising early for Florence, which could have set up a 1 p.m. game today for the state crown against Camden with a Saturday victory. D.P. Pendergrass drew a walk, and then raced to third on a hit-and-run on Ashani McFarland's single. Pendergrass scored on a wild pitch, McFarland scored on an error, and RBI singles were hit by Hunter Herlong and George Derrick Floyd to give Florence a 4-0 lead. Herlong also tried to score on Floyd's single, but was tagged out to end the inning.
Fort Mill methodically got back into the game, scoring one run in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Harrison Wilson tripled off Post 1 starter Tanner Hall in the top of the fifth, and Chase Dougherty doubled him home off reliever Christian Brigman to tie the game.
Florence, however, came out roaring in the bottom of the fifth when Kody Hanna singled, and Owen Taylor hit a towering double to left. With two outs, Herlong was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter, Parker Winfield, struck out, but the play remained live after the catcher dropped the ball. But Fort Mill catcher Scott Young simply picked up the ball and stepped on home plate for the forceout to end the threat.
After Brigman hit a batter in the top of the sixth, Josh Collins replaced him and walked the next two batters to load the bases. Fort Mill then took the lead for good when Patrick Matthews scored on Wilson's sacrifice fly. Executing a suicide squeeze with a bunt by Dougherty, Kenan Bowman crossed home plate to make it 6-4. Then, Collins walked Young with the bases loaded to account for the game's final run.
"We just had a really bad game," Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. "I thought we jumped ahead, we did what we wanted to do in the first inning. We played with the lead, and our offense just kind of went away. I think we played too much to our emotions tonight. We let some bad calls get under our skin a little bit....We've got to regroup. Everything we've worked for is still in play."