Florence Post 1 plays best game of season in 10-0 win over Greer
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florence is on its biggest stage this season, playing in the main draw of the American Legion state tournament. On Friday, Post 1 delivered its biggest performance.

George Derrick Floyd struck out eight batters in six innings, and Florence scored four in the first and won 10-0 over Greer at Segra Park. Post 1 will next play Fort Mill at 7 p.m. Saturday at Segra for the right to enter Sunday's final day of the double-elimination tournament without a loss.

