Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0
Florence Post 1's George Derrick Floyd throws during the first inning of Thursday's game against Horry Post 111 at American Legion Field. Floyd struck out five batters during four innings and hit a two-run triple in the fifth to close the game out with a 14-4 win.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111.

Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.

Florence improves to 10-0 with the win.

WILL BE UPDATED

Prep Sports Writer

Scott Chancey

