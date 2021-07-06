Florence Post 1 wins 12th straight American Legion league title

FLORENCE, S.C. − There was little celebration Monday after Florence Post 1 clinched its 12th consecutive American Legion league crown. For a program that won four state titles between 2012 and ‘17, a league title is simply a step to grander goals.
Check that first step, as Post 1 won 5-0 against Murrells Inlet at American Legion Field.
“It means we’ve got some good players and good assistants that have come through,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. “We feel like we are able to put out a good product. And it starts with the coaches, these players and their parents and high school coaches who believe we can help them out during the summer and make them better players, whether they’re going back to college or back to their high school coach. Hopefully, we’ll make them a better player going back.”
Post 1, ranked first in the state, certainly is playing well with an overall record of 20-2. Florence (9-1 in League 2) scored two in the fourth Monday, and three more in the sixth. Meanwhile, winning pitcher Robbie Jordan had a no-hitter through 5-innings and finished his 6-inning stint with 12 strikeouts.
“It helps when you have Robbie up there throwing strikes and doing what he needed to do,” Urquhart said. “We were going to ride him. We didn’t want him to go too many pitches, although he was going to get six days off. He had a no-hitter going, and we obviously were not going to take him out with a no-hitter.”
In the fourth inning, a leadoff double by Owen Taylor sparked Post 1’s offense.
“We’ve worked with Owen really hard on getting him back to line-drive, more ground-ball type swings, and he has done a really good job in batting practice and working with (assistant Rhodes Dickerson), and he had a couple of really good hits tonight,” Urquhart said of Taylor, who finished Monday 2 for 3. “We got what we needed out of him with that double, and he got things started for us.”
Taylor scored when Murrells Inlet committed an error while fielding a Hunter Herlong bunt. After teammate Jacob Adams reached on a fielder’s choice, Caleb Rogers kept the momentum going with a bunt single. Then D.P. Pendergrass singled home Adams’ pinch-runner, George Derrick Floyd, to give Florence a 2-0 advantage. Pendergrass finished 3 for 4.
In the sixth, Florence loaded the bases in a sequence that included another bunt, that time by Parker Winfield. Kody Hanna then drilled a three-run double to put the game out of reach at 5-0.
“We figured out early we weren’t hitting the ball extremely well at the start, the first time through the lineup,” said Urquhart, whose team executed five bunts, three of them singles. “We needed to change our approach, bunt a little bit and make some things happen. We had a few really good bunts, some things we were working on. It worked out tonight. It might not work well Wednesday (in a doubleheader at Murrells Inlet), but it worked tonight. We just felt like we needed to change the strategy a little bit.”