Florence Post 1 wins 12th straight American Legion league title

FLORENCE, S.C. − There was little celebration Monday after Florence Post 1 clinched its 12th consecutive American Legion league crown. For a program that won four state titles between 2012 and ‘17, a league title is simply a step to grander goals.

Check that first step, as Post 1 won 5-0 against Murrells Inlet at American Legion Field.

“It means we’ve got some good players and good assistants that have come through,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. “We feel like we are able to put out a good product. And it starts with the coaches, these players and their parents and high school coaches who believe we can help them out during the summer and make them better players, whether they’re going back to college or back to their high school coach. Hopefully, we’ll make them a better player going back.”

Post 1, ranked first in the state, certainly is playing well with an overall record of 20-2. Florence (9-1 in League 2) scored two in the fourth Monday, and three more in the sixth. Meanwhile, winning pitcher Robbie Jordan had a no-hitter through 5-innings and finished his 6-inning stint with 12 strikeouts.

