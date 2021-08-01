Florence Post 1 wins fifth state title since 2012

“That was definitely the hardest of the five state championships,” said Urquhart, whose team is 31-3 and will begin play in the Southeast Regional, starting Wednesday in Pelham, Ala. “There’s not an out on their offense. We weren’t comfortable in that last inning, either. We knew they were capable of putting together a big inning. But you’ve got to give our guys credit. They battled back, never gave up despite getting down a couple of times. They kept fighting. This is an incredible feeling, and I’m so happy for the guys.”

After Fort Mill led 2-0 in the 2 1/2 innings, Florence responded with four of its own in the third. On one play, a Florence runner scored when McFarland hit into a fielder’s choice. And another scored when McFarland’s fielder’s choice play resulted in an error. Hanna hit an RBI single, and Carter brought home the inning’s fourth run on a sacrifice fly to lead 4-2.

But Fort Mill, which beat Florence by the score of 7-4 Saturday, and had to win a 1 p.m. Sunday game against Camden (12-4) just to get to the tournament’s final game against Post 1, would not go quietly. Fort Mill added one run in the fourth, and three more in the fifth.

But then, Florence closed Sunday’s game out for good, and its players and coaches celebrated along I-20 back home.

