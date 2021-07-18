Florence Post 1's D.P. Pendergrass returning to form

Pendergrass had surgery, and then missed his senior baseball season with the Red Foxes. After the Legion season started, and Pendergrass was progressively cleared to compete, he embraced what he was allowed to do.

“I don’t think I was really apprehensive about it, I was just ready to hit again,” Pendergrass said. “That’s what they told me I could do. Whatever they tell me I can do, I’m going to go out there and do it.”

Pendergrass said after going 0-3 in his first game at the plate, he went 3 for 3 the next.

“It just felt great to be doing that again,” he said.

And while watching from the dugout, Pendergrass is able to pick up on teammates’ strengths and work on self-improvement. Also, he shares advice from his experience with teammates to help make them better in return.

“I get to play with all my friends, and I know they didn’t like to see me out. I didn’t like to see myself out,” Pendergrass said. “All I could do was lift them up and help them out. And once I got the opportunity to play again, I felt great all over again. I now love baseball even more; there’s nothing better than getting on the field.”

Pendergrass credits his rehabilitation training for his home run.