Florence Post 1's flair for dramatic wins continues with 6-5 win over Sumter
Florence's D.P. Pendergrass scores on Caleb Oakley's sixth-inning, RBI single against Sumter on Monday, June 14, 2021, at American Legion Field.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Caleb Oakley singled in George Derrick Floyd in the bottom of the seventh to give Florence Post 1 a thrilling, 6-5 win over Sumter on Monday at American Legion Field.

Hunter Herlong started things during that pivotal inning with a single to left. Then, a Mikey Morris sacrifice bunt moved him to second. With two outs, after Noah Carter drew a walk, Oakley delivered with the heroics.

It was a dramatic end to a thrilling game, as Post 1 rallied from a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

But Sumter was not done, as the P-15s scored two of their own -- the second being scored in controversial fashion with two outs.

Keaton Price tried to beat out a grounder that was fielded by Post 1 third baseman Hunter Herlong and thrown to first baseman Kody Hanna. Hanna tried to field the throw before Price reached, and the first-base umpire originally ruled him out

The first base umpire ruled Price out, and the game was originally ruled over. But after a consultation with the home-plate umpire -- complete with arguing from Post 15 coach Randy Twitty -- Price was ruled safe. Since the P-15's Victor Brown scored on that play, the game was tied.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

