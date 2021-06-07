Florence's Cole Drummond still finding his way on pro fishing tour

“Definitely, research is a key part of it,” Drummond said. “I’m going to do as much studying as I can before every tournament and try to go into it with a positive mindset and hope for the best.”

Preparation is one key. But another is adapting and possessing the skillset and knowledge about what to do if conditions differ than what was prepared for.

“It can be kind of hard to come up with, but once you’re out there, you can start clicking if you learn to switch it up,” Drummond said. “Even if you say, ‘I’ve gotta do this; I’ve gotta do that,’ if the bites are not there, you’re got to try something different.

“There’s always something that the fish are going to bit on, no matter what time of day, or day, it is,” he added.

Drummond is already combing the Internet for answers.

“You’ve got to go figure it out, whether it’s a cool front in the area, or a heavy rain, you’ve got to have that backup plan, no matter what,” Drummond said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.