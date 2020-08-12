Florence's Gene Zeigler leads Beth Daniel Junior Azalea

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The outstanding amount of talent in the field led to elite scoring in round one of the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea presented by Allstate - The Zack Kelly Agency at the Country Club of Charleston. In total, 29 players in both divisions posted rounds of even-par (71) or better on the Seth Raynor-designed layout.
Gene Zeigler (Florence, SC) made birdie on four of his final six holes to post 6-under par (65) and take a one-stroke lead into the second round. The South Carolina commit overcame two bogeys in the middle of his round with eight birdies to post Tuesday’s low round. A six-under par front nine propelled Charlie Barr (Salisbury, NC) to a first round score of 66, which puts him alone in second place headed into Wednesdays’ second round.
Chloe Holder (Williamston, SC) opened the tournament with six birdies and a lone bogey to lead the field by a four-shot margin. Her one bogey came on the opening hole and it was smooth sailing from there, capping off her round with a tap-in birdie on the 18th hole. The Augusta State commit will look to duplicate her opening day success.
The Country Club of Charleston’s world-famous 6,776-yard layout was founded in 1900. The course has played host to many notable championships including the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2013 U.S. Women's Amateur, each year’s Azalea Amateur, and the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea. Special thanks to Allstate - The Zack Kelly Agency and all sponsors, staff, and volunteers at the Country Club of Charleston.