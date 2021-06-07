Florence's Gibson, Stewart part of SMC soccer team that reached nationals

"We didn't have set captains, that's what made our coach unique," Gibson said. "He believed that each member on the team was just as important as the other."

And Stewart, who had eight goals and four assists during her freshman season, talked about the adrenaline rush between winning district and playing in nationals.

"It was very exciting," Stewart said. "It was about the strong competition that we faced; it was amazing for us to have reached it that far as a team. We were just so happy we had come this far, after all the obstacles that we had faced. It was a season to remember."

Looking ahead, both players have their share of memories to look back on from playing soccer for SMC.

"I'll remember the relationships that we built," Gibson said. "There are teammates now going to different states to play. Sports is not all about winning, but having fun while you're doing it. Enjoy the game, and love the game. That's what makes soccer such a special thing."

Stewart agrees.

"I really enjoyed this year," Stewart said. "Despite COVID and all, I learned to love the game even more by playing with this team and getting to know the girls and persevering despite all of the obstacles that COVID brought. And I played a new position that I hadn't played before. So, that helped me break out of my comfort zone and grow even more."

