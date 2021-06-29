Florence's Jay Smith plays way into top 10 at 70th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Jay Smith carded a first-round 75, and double-bogeyed Hole No. 2 in the second.
The rising Trinity Collegiate junior needed a clutch hole in a hurry to avoid missing the cut in the 70th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club.
Smith didn't bogey again. And his tide turned even better at Hole No. 5, where he started a run of four birdies in sixth holes to finish with a second-round 68 (3 under par) and two-day total of 143. Smith is now tied for ninth going into today's final round.
"I was kind of on the cutline after the double bogey. So, I told myself to buckle down," Smith said. "Once I got some birdies, I got more momentum and more confidence, and my ball-striking also improved."
Smith, who trails tournament leader Walker Jennings, of Greenville, by seven strokes, recorded his fifth-hole birdie with a 10-foot putt.
"That birdie at 5 did a lot for me," Smith said. "My shot at No. 2 went into the bunker. But I realized that I couldn't do anything about it. It was just a bad break. Then, after the birdie at 5, I knew it was going to be a good day."
Smith then made birdie putts at 7 (20-to-25 feet) and 8 (six feet).
"I got a good read at 7 for the long putt, and I was wanting to keep things going," Smith said. "And at No. 8, which was a par-5, I got up and down for birdie. Then, after parring 9, I hit a really good wedge shot at 10, which was a good birdie going down a tough stretch on the back nine."
Smith then hit to a couple of feet at 16 before recording his fifth birdie of the round. That puts Smith as the best-performing Pee Dee golfer so far in this tournament. Florence's Gene Zeigler carded a 70 Tuesday and is tied for 11th with an overall 144.
Jennings carded a 2-under 69 Tuesday and is 6 under for the tournament. That's one stroke better than Monday's first-round leader, Jerry Bruns, of Beaufort. Charleston's Rowan Sullivan is third at 4 under overall, followed by Daniel Island's Ollie Rotermund (minus 3) at fourth, and a two-way tie for fifth.