Florence's Jay Smith plays way into top 10 at 70th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Jay Smith carded a first-round 75, and double-bogeyed Hole No. 2 in the second.

The rising Trinity Collegiate junior needed a clutch hole in a hurry to avoid missing the cut in the 70th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational at Florence Country Club.

Smith didn't bogey again. And his tide turned even better at Hole No. 5, where he started a run of four birdies in sixth holes to finish with a second-round 68 (3 under par) and two-day total of 143. Smith is now tied for ninth going into today's final round.

"I was kind of on the cutline after the double bogey. So, I told myself to buckle down," Smith said. "Once I got some birdies, I got more momentum and more confidence, and my ball-striking also improved."

Smith, who trails tournament leader Walker Jennings, of Greenville, by seven strokes, recorded his fifth-hole birdie with a 10-foot putt.

"That birdie at 5 did a lot for me," Smith said. "My shot at No. 2 went into the bunker. But I realized that I couldn't do anything about it. It was just a bad break. Then, after the birdie at 5, I knew it was going to be a good day."

Smith then made birdie putts at 7 (20-to-25 feet) and 8 (six feet).