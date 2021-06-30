Florence's John Wylie Richardson wins his division at Grant Bennet Junior Invitational

Richardson took up the game when he was 5 after his father, Jim, encouraged him to also hit the links.

“It was just fun to see the ball in the air,” Richardson said. “Then, when I was around 9, some people saw me and said I had a lot of potential. And through working with Paul Woodbury (Florence Country Club director of junior golf and instruction), that made me believe I could get that much better.”

Greenville’s Walker Jennings, meanwhile, won the overall title with a three-round total of 205 after Wednesday’s 69.

Charleston’s Rowan Sullivan finished three strokes back for second, followed by Simpsonville’s Major Lenning and Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns. Florence’s Gene Zeigler had his best round of the tournament Wednesday with a 69 to finish at 213 for fifth place.

But the day belonged to Jennings.

“It feels great to be the champion,” Jennings said. “I have played in the Grant Bennett since I was 10 or 11 and have always loved this tournament and this course so it is really special to win.”

