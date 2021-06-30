Florence's John Wylie Richardson wins his division at Grant Bennet Junior Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – All John Wylie Richardson needed was some distance between him and the rest of the field in the Grant Bennett Junior Invitational’s 11-12 division.
He was leading Columbia’s Owen Atkinson by one stroke when Wednesday’s final round started at Florence Country Club, and things appeared dire for Richardson after two bogeys in three holes.
But the rising seventh-grader at Sneed Middle School aced the 104-yard fourth hole (with a 48-degree wedge) and pulled away from there for a 2-under-par 69 and five-stroke win.
“That was a lot of momentum,” said Richardson, whose three-day total was 213. His ace landed 10 feet past the pin and then rolled backward into the hole. “I was 2 over going into that hole at No. 4. I knew I had hit a good shot; I had bad luck on a bogey at 3. So, I was due a good shot.”
Richardson, who then eagled the fourth hole, by far counts this event – the South Carolina Junior Golf Association’s oldest – as his most significant win.
Richardson carded two other birdies along the back nine (15, 18) while Atkinson finished with a 73.
Richardson, who finished the overall tournament with seven birdies and two eagles, said he planned to celebrate the win with a burger at a local restaurant.
Richardson took up the game when he was 5 after his father, Jim, encouraged him to also hit the links.
“It was just fun to see the ball in the air,” Richardson said. “Then, when I was around 9, some people saw me and said I had a lot of potential. And through working with Paul Woodbury (Florence Country Club director of junior golf and instruction), that made me believe I could get that much better.”
Greenville’s Walker Jennings, meanwhile, won the overall title with a three-round total of 205 after Wednesday’s 69.
Charleston’s Rowan Sullivan finished three strokes back for second, followed by Simpsonville’s Major Lenning and Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns. Florence’s Gene Zeigler had his best round of the tournament Wednesday with a 69 to finish at 213 for fifth place.
But the day belonged to Jennings.
“It feels great to be the champion,” Jennings said. “I have played in the Grant Bennett since I was 10 or 11 and have always loved this tournament and this course so it is really special to win.”