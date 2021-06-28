Florence's Landen Seiffert has roller-coaster 1st round

FLORENCE, S.C. – Landen Seiffert could not have asked for a better start to Monday’s first round of the 70th Grant Bennett Junior Invitational with four birdies during his first four holes that soared himself to the lead.

The Florence native, however, would have wished for anything but what happened during the final five: A 5-over-par stretch that dropped him from the top of the leaderboard into a four-way tie for 10th place at Florence Country Club.

Round two is today, and the final round is Wednesday at FCC.

Seiffert (six first-round birdies overall), who recently graduated from Florence Christian and signed to continue his golf career at Francis Marion University, is now six strokes behind the leader, Jerry Bruns, of Beaufort. Bruns finished the par-71 setup Monday with a 66.

Greenville's Walker Jennings is in second place, one stroke behind Bruns. Charleston's Rowan Sullivan and Ollie Rotermund are tied for third at 1 under, and there is a five-way tie for fifth at even par.

Other local golfers include University of South Carolina signee Gene Zeigler (3 over, tied for 21st), Jay Smith (plus 4, T-30th), along with David Oliver IV and Pake June (both 6 over and T-45th).

The Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational is the longest running junior golf tournament in South Carolina. Formerly known as the Florence Junior, the tournament was renamed after the famed Grant Bennett back in 2013. Bennett started the Florence Junior in 1952 after his inaugural year as both Head Professional and Course Superintendent in 1951. Bennett coached his high school golf teams to 11 straight state titles, had one of his pupils win the US Junior Championship (Buddy Baker), helped host the 1963 US Junior Championship at Florence Country Club, was co-founder of the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association and was a member of multiple Halls of Fame.

