Florence's Pake June, Jay Smith have ups and downs in first round of SCGA Junior Championship at Florence Country Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship at Florence Country Club might be the final junior event Florence’s Pake June and Jay Smith compete in together.

They’ve starred and won team state championships together at Trinity Collegiate, and June even won the 2019 Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational at Florence C.C.

In Tuesday’s first round, they had their highs and lows. At press time, they were tied for 17th with scores of even-par 71.

June, a Francis Marion golf signee, recorded six birdies and an eagle Tuesday. At one point, he was tied for second after recording three consecutive birdies. But a double bogey and bogey followed.

“It was kind of a roller coaster,” June said. “There were a lot of good holes and a lot of bad ones. But ultimately, it was a decent round. I hope to have a good next two rounds and have a chance going into the final day."

At press time, Mason Kucia led the field with a 65.

Smith, a junior at Trinity, recorded birdies on three of the par-5’s and also had three bogeys.

“It was a solid round,” Smith said. “I wasn’t great with the irons, but I really put it in play off the tee and played well. This was really about getting me a round that could give me a chance this week. That’s what you want out of your first round.”

Florence C.C. is the home course to Smith and June. But, of course, tournament organizers can still make it quite the challenge.

“I think one big thing you deal with would be pressure,” Smith said. “It’s your home golf course; you’re expected to play well, and you’ve got to go do it. And they can do different pin placements that we’re not used to, and they can firm up the greens a little bit, which we are not used to. It’s not like we’re playing a different golf course, but there are definitely some different things about it that make it more challenging.”

Smith and June started on the back nine, and June’s three straight birdies were on the 18th, first and second holes.

“Just knowing this golf course, I kind of know that the front nine is where I’m going to make most of my birdies,” June said. “Most of the time, I feel like if I start on the back, I get even or a couple under. Then, I can take it deeper on the front. After birdieing 1 and 2 on the front, I was like, ‘Here we go.’ But then I struggled the next couple of holes. But I made some birdies coming in to keep it together.”

But golf is a game full of second chances. During Wednesday's second of three rounds, that’s going to be the focus.

“Although I had been struggling with my putter a little bit, I felt today I really rolled them well, even on the putts I didn’t make,” Smith said. “I felt like I was starting to know my lines, which was really a confidence booster. Also, I hit a lot of fairways off the tee. I can definitely take that into the rest of the week and build on that with other parts of my game.”

June is just as confident.

“I know this course really well,” June said. “I’m fairly confident, and if some putts go in, then I look to see myself on top of the leaderboard on the last day. I feel like I’m one of the better guys here. And if I play my best golf, then I should be able to win the tournament.”

