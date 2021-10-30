Florence's Pake June leads Cheraw Fall Challenge

CHERAW, S.C. — Tough scoring conditions were the theme of the day at the 27th Cheraw Fall Challenge, played on the 7,000-yard Cheraw State Park Golf Course. With Saturday’s scoring average being north of 80, only 20 players posted a round of 76 or better on the par-72 layout.

Pake June (Florence) began his day with a bang, making the only eagle of the day on the par-5 second hole on his way to a sizzling 33 on his opening nine. The Francis Marion University commit rolled in three more birdies on his second nine, finishing the day at four-under par (68) to take a two-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round.

Sitting in second place at the halfway-point is Greenville’s Hugh Faulkner. Faulkner began his day on the 10th hole and stumbled out of the gate, carding a double bogey (6) on his first hole. The 2025 graduate would bounce back, making five birdies in the remainder of his round and posting a score of two-under par (70).

June and Faulkner are currently the only players in the field at even par or better, with Major Lenning (Simpsonville) and Grant Paolucci (Blythewood) sitting in a tie for third place at one-over par (73).