Florence's Pake June wins 27th Annual Cheraw Fall Challenge

CHERAW, S.C. -- Fantastic weather set the scene for an exciting final round of the 27th Annual Cheraw Fall Challenge on Sunday. Calm conditions made way for better scoring than Saturday’s first round, but the Cheraw State Park Golf Course proved to be a formidable foe for South Carolina’s best junior golfers, with only two players finishing the tournament at even-par (144) or better.

First round leader Pake June, a Florence golfer who competes at Trinity Collegiate, brought home a three-stroke victory with an even-par round of 72 on Sunday. A one-over par 37 on June’s front nine left him in a tie for the lead with Greenville’s Hugh Faulkner. June would card birdies on Hole #11 and Hole #15 to post a one-under par 35 on the second nine, which gave him a three-stroke victory at four-under par (140). Faulkner would bring home runner-up honors at one-under par (143).

Miles Eubanks (Warrenville) and Mason Kucia (Indian Land) each posted scores of one-over par (145) for the championship, finishing in a tie for third place.

Sunday’s victory at the Cheraw Fall Challenge is June’s second-career SCJGA Major Championship, which adds to an impressive resumé which includes a first-place finish at the 2019 Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational.