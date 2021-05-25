Flowers, Andrews, Poston, Jones among SCHSL Softball All-State Selections

From staff reports
CLASS 4A
Madie Andrews, Darlington
Alyssa Poston, Hartsville
Naya Jones, Darlington
Gracelyn Flowers, South Florence
CLASS 3A
Qy Wilson, Dillon
CLASS 2A
Jena Stutler, Latta
CLASS A
Jordan Spradley, McBee
Hannah Hickman, East Clarendon
Raven Locklear, Lake View
Maddie Newsome, East Clarendon
Emma King, Lake View
Deja Smith, McBee
CeCe Lamb, Johnsonville
Olivia Powell, Johnsonville
Baxleigh Arnette, Lake View
