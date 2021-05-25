 Skip to main content
Flowers, Andrews, Poston, Jones among SCHSL Softball All-State Selections
Hartsville vs. South Florence Softball

South Florence’s Gracelyn Flowers (6) scores in the bottom of the first inning against Hartsville on Friday. Flowers’ RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Bruins to a 4-3 victory.

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS , MORNING NEWS

CLASS 4A

Madie Andrews, Darlington

Alyssa Poston, Hartsville

Naya Jones, Darlington

Gracelyn Flowers, South Florence

CLASS 3A

Qy Wilson, Dillon

CLASS 2A

Jena Stutler, Latta

CLASS A

Jordan Spradley, McBee

Hannah Hickman, East Clarendon

Raven Locklear, Lake View

Maddie Newsome, East Clarendon

Emma King, Lake View

Deja Smith, McBee

CeCe Lamb, Johnsonville

Olivia Powell, Johnsonville

Baxleigh Arnette, Lake View

