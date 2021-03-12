FMU baseball set to host Lander

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion's baseball team will finish its 11-game home stand with a Peach Belt Conference series against Lander University on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Francis Marion (7-4, 5-4) will send three seniors – right-hander Daniel Twitty (1-0 record, 3.77 ERA), southpaw Weston Rogers (2-1, 2.20), and righty Bailey Wendel (1-1, 3.07) – to the mound this weekend against the Bearcats (9-4, 5-3).

“Lander is a really good team,” said FMU head coach Art Inabinet. “This weekend we will need to continue to pitch well, not allow any free bases, and keep the ball in the park.” The Bearcats are ranked eighth in the latest NCBWA Southeast Region Top 10 poll. Inabinet picked up his 700th overall win last weekend when the Patriots took the field against Claflin University.