FMU COACH GARY EDWARDS: Baufield-Edwards is Superwoman

Lauren is used to full weeks. She has another young son and stepson at home but, juggling multiple roles masterfully, led the women’s volleyball team to a 21-10 record.

Did I mention she was pregnant during all 31 of those matches?

As a coach, I know how exhausting a season becomes. I need a cold compress and a Four Roses after every practice, not to mention the therapy required after games.

But it’s routine for Superwoman. She will now get her team ready for the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional hosted by Anderson University on December 2-4.

The Patriots will play Lenoir-Rhyne University in the opening round. It will be their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

I would go cheer them on, but my men’s basketball team has two home games that weekend, King on the 3rd and Lees-McRae on the 4th.

And like most men, I can only handle one thing at a time.