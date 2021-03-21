FMU volleyball wins Saturday thriller

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- A balanced offensive attack that saw four players register double-digit kills and a closing 5-1 spurt in the final set allowed Francis Marion to capture a marathon 25-23, 25-11, 19-25, 21-25, 15-12 road victory over Georgia College on Saturday.

Junior middlehitter Iyanla Thigpen led FMU with 14 kills and five blocks, while senior Kayla Arthur, junior Lily Walton, and freshman Lexi Albright all tallied 13 kills. Thigpen and Walton posted attack percentages of .367 and .321 respectively, and Albright recorded a career-high 19 digs and served two of the team’s three aces.

Freshman setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out a career-high 56 assists and dug up 13 balls. Junior libero Alexis Watts registered a season-high 24 digs and successfully handled all of her 22 serve receptions.

In the fifth set, with GC leading 11-10, Albright and Arthur converted Gillespie sets into kills and a 12-11 FMU lead. Following a Georgia College timeout, Arthur and Thigpen added kills to make the margin 14-11. After a Patriot serving error, Albright ended the match with a kill.

SUNDAY

Women's Soccer

Columbus State 8

FMU 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Patriots gave up six first-half goals.