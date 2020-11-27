FMU women's hoops signs North Augusta star

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-9 guard Kiana Lee of Beech Island, S.C., during the recent national signing period. She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2021.

Lee is a senior at North Augusta High School, where she plays for coach Al Young.

Last season as a junior, she averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game while helping the Lady Jackets to a 28-2 mark and the program’s fourth consecutive AAAA state championship. She tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds in the title contest.

For the season, she connected on 49 percent of her field goal attempts, including 33 percent from three-point range, and 66 percent of her free throws.

Lee also posted a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in the 2019 state title contest.

Over her three-year varsity career, she has registered 677 points, 494 rebounds, 203 assists, and 153 steals.

North Augusta, which has a 109-5 record during its past four-year run, is the pre-season No.1 ranked squad in AAAA heading into the 2020-21 campaign.