Focused West Florence girls' tennis team beats South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Without West Florence’s top seed, Maggie Murrell, each Knight had to play up a spot.
That did not appear to be a problem, as coach Abby Sullivan’s team won 6-1 Tuesday on the South Florence Bruins’ home court.
“South Florence is a cross-town rival. They always give us a good match and always fight until the end,” Sullivan said. “But I also love my girls’ perseverance. Some of my players were down early in the first set. Yet, they found a way to come back. I just love their willingness to never give up.”
The only Knight to cruise to a singles win was Kate Sansbury at No. 2, and she defeated Carolina McKenzie by scores of 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, however, the Bruins’ Sarah Hayden McKenzie gave West’s Emily King all she could handle in the first set. But King responded with a 6-1 second to close that match out. And at No. 4 singles, after the Knights’ Kennedy Horne eked past South’s Brooks McKenzie in the opening set, she was tested just as much in the second before emerging 6-4 for her straight-set win.
And at No. 5 singles, Mattie Segars won 6-3, 6-2 over Morgan Brock.
“All of our players, they play tennis pretty much year round,” said Sullivan, whose team is 4-1 overall and in Region 6-4A. “If you go out to the courts, you’ll see them practicing for the season. And even though we won, there were long battles, long points and long games. But our girls kept battling until the very end of each point and hanging in there.”
Claire Nance earned the Bruins’ lone singles win with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Riley Gunter.
“Claire started out with a no-fear attitude,” said first-year South coach Kim Osbourne, whose team is 4-1 overall and in the region. “She took the first set with ease, and then kind of slipped a little bit and let her opponent get back into the match, and it got tight. But she pulled through because she’s so mentally tough. As for the overall match, we went in fully prepared for it to be a very difficult match, but (West) just had the edge tonight.”
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Riley Gunter (WF) 6-1, 7-6 (4); Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Carolina McKenzie (SF) 6-1, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) 6-4, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Brooks McKenzie (SF) 7-5, 6-4; Mattie Segars (WF) def. Morgan Brock (SF) 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Gunter/Sansbury (WF) d. Nance/Carolina McKenzie (SF) 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; Emma Watford/Kessler Richardson (WF) def. Anna Patterson/Ellis Hill (SF) 6-0, 6-1.
