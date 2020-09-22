Focused West Florence girls' tennis team beats South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Without West Florence’s top seed, Maggie Murrell, each Knight had to play up a spot.

That did not appear to be a problem, as coach Abby Sullivan’s team won 6-1 Tuesday on the South Florence Bruins’ home court.

“South Florence is a cross-town rival. They always give us a good match and always fight until the end,” Sullivan said. “But I also love my girls’ perseverance. Some of my players were down early in the first set. Yet, they found a way to come back. I just love their willingness to never give up.”

The only Knight to cruise to a singles win was Kate Sansbury at No. 2, and she defeated Carolina McKenzie by scores of 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, however, the Bruins’ Sarah Hayden McKenzie gave West’s Emily King all she could handle in the first set. But King responded with a 6-1 second to close that match out. And at No. 4 singles, after the Knights’ Kennedy Horne eked past South’s Brooks McKenzie in the opening set, she was tested just as much in the second before emerging 6-4 for her straight-set win.

And at No. 5 singles, Mattie Segars won 6-3, 6-2 over Morgan Brock.