FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar cruises past McBee

LAMAR, S.C. — Tyler McManus passed for 195 yards and five touchdowns as Lamar cruised to a 32-3 victory Friday over McBee.
Teammate Derrick Higgins had 142 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
McBee’s Brady Boyle rushed for 103 yards. The Panthers’ lone score was Omar Gallardo's 35 yard field goal with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
M 0 0 3 0— 3
L 0 6 20 6 — 32
SECOND QUARTER
L - Derrick Higgins 30 pass from Tyler McManus (run failed), 1:48.
THIRD QUARTER
L - Higgins 33 pass from McManus (run failed), 10:58.
M - Omar Gallardo 35 FG, 4:48.
L - Higgins 65 pass from McManus (Higgins pass from McManus), 4:38,
L - Travis Dolford 65 pass from McManus ( run failed), 2:24.
FOURTH QUARTER
L - Higgins 14 pass from McManus (pass failed), 11:57.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: L: Tyler McManus 7-14-195-0-5. M: Trevor Trull 4-11-27-1-0.
RUSHING: L: Rashad Johnson 2-75; Pat Anderson 3-64; Travis Dolford 1-13. M: Braddy Boyle 24-103; Payton Horton 18-55; Evan Sullivan 8-21.
RECEIVING: L: Derrick Higgins 4-142; Dolford 2-37. M: Dawson Wellmon 3-25.
RECORDS: L 2-0, 2-0 Region 2-A. M 0-1, 0-1 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to St. James at 7:30 p.m. Friday, McBee will host C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 35
South Florence 7
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – Nyliek Livingston ran for 189 yards, including 114 yards and two touchdowns to help North Myrtle Beach (2-0) take a 28-0 halftime lead.
South Florence (0-2) failed to record a single first down before halftime and had fewer than 10 yards of total offense at that time. It didn’t start moving the ball until the fourth quarter and didn’t get into the end zone until the fourth.
Johnsonville 42
Timmonsville 6
TIMMONSVILLE — Daquan Burroughs rushed for five touchdowns to lead Johnsonville. Teammate Eric Thompson added a rushing touchdown of his own.
Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor caught a 49-yard TD pass from Tremel Echols.
The Flashes improved to 2-0 overall, 2-0 Region 5-A and will host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Whirlwinds fall to 1-1, 0-1 and travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree 18
Marion 12
MARION S.C. — Deon Elmore'S TD run was the difference for the Jaguars.
Hakeem Barr passed for 153 yards and rushed for 105 more and two touchdowns. Teammate C.J. Fulton had 148 yards receiving and two touchdowns of his own.
The Jaguars improved to 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion fell to 1-1, 1-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Green Sea Floyds 28
Hannah-Pamplico 12
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy scored the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.
The Raiders scored another tin the third quarter.
Hannah-Pamplico fell to 0-2, 0-2 in Region 5-A and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
HP 6 0 6 0 — 12
LV 7 7 7 7 — 28
Lake City 36
Lakewood 25
LAKE CITY S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Shaquan Epps had 103 yards of receiving and a touchdown.
L 7 6 0 12 — 25
LC 14 14 8 0 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
LC- Hilson Bailey 2 run ( Shamontae Burgess pass from Bailey).
LC - Bailey 1 rush (pass failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LC - Shaquan Epps 65 pass from Bailey ( Cleadieais Alston rushed).
LC - Burgess 21 pass from Bailey ( run failed).
THIRD QUARTER
LC - Christopher Barr 40 pass from Bailey ( Barr pass from Bailey).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: LC: Hilton Bailey 12-20-237-0-3
RUSHING: LV: Cleadieais Alston 11-93.
RECEIVING: LC; Shaquan Epps 3-103; Shamontae Burgess 5-44; Christopher Barr 4-90.
RECORDS: LC 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-3A.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 28
Mullins 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Alim Legette rushed for 42 yards.
The Auctioneers fell to 0-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Crestwood 28
Marlboro County 0
BENNETTSVILLE — The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 overall, 1-1 Region 6-3A and will travel to Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 40
Aynor 34
DILLON S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-run with 2:43 left in the game to break a 34-34 score.
Squire also had two more rushing touchdowns. Teammate Jack Reider passed and rushed for touchdowns.
The Wildcats improved to 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
A 6 12 8 8 — 34
D 20 14 0 6 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
D - Nemo Squire 42 run (run failed), 11:00
D - Nigel George 13 run (Squire run), 6:00.
A- Timothy Fairley 8 run (run failed), 4:00.
D - Squire 9 run (run failed),
SECOND QUARTER
A- Fairley 19 run (run failed), 9:00.
D- Bobo McKinnon 48 pass from Jack Reider ( Chris McCulloum pass from Reider), 7:00
D- Reider 3 run (run failed), 3:00.
A- Noah Jones 1 run ( run failed), 1:00
- THIRD QUARTER
A- Garrison Gasque 2 run (Gasque run), 7:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
A- Gasque 5 run (Gasque run), 3:08.
D- Squire 25 run( run failed).
Hammond 19
Trinity 0
COLUMBIA — Reggion Bennett rushed for 97 yards, and Caleb Rogers had 63. Teammate Tre McLeod had four catches for 43 yards.
Blake Warren led the Titans' defense with six tackles, followed by Brycen Scott with five.
The Titans dropped to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in SCISA 2-3A and will host Porter Gaud at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 35
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 46 yards.
Laurence Manning’s Brandon King, meanwhile, had two receiving touchdowns and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Eagles fell to 0-5 overall, 0-2 SCISA 2-2A and will host Heathwood Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The SwampCats improved to 2-2, 1-1 SCISA 2-3A and will travel to Cardinal Newman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
St. John’s Christian 52
The King’s Academy 6
FLORENCE S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Gavin Moore scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Lions fall to 0-4 overall, 0-2 in SCISA 2-A and will travel to Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 35
Williamsburg Academy 7
MULLINS S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudosn Spivey passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Caleb Oakley caught seven passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another score.
Tray Price had an 82-yard kickoff return for touchdown to start the third quarter for Williamsburg Academy.
WA 0 0 7 0 — 7
PDA 14 7 7 7 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
PDA - Caleb Oakley 8 pass from Hudson Spivey (Gabe Estes kick), 8:18.
PDA - Colby Sinclair 6 run (Estes kick), 5:07
SECOND QUARTER
PDA - Oakley 5 run (Estes Kick), 5:30.
THIRD QUARTER
WA - Tray Price 82 kickoff return (kick good), 11:49.
PDA - Oakley 21 pass from Spivey (Estes kick), 8:25.
FOURTH QUARTER
PDA - Oakley 57 pass from Spivey (Estes Kick), 10:20.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: PDA: Hudson Spivey 15-22-223-0-3.
RUSHING - PDA: Colby Sinclair 14-75.
RECEIVING: PDA: Caleb Oakley 7-142.
RECORDS: PDA 6-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 2-2A. WA 3-2, 1-1 SCISA 2-2A.
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. WA will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 29
Dillon Christian 15
DILLON, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns and also had a passing touchdown.
Hayden Hickman and Colby Thorndyke each scored TDs for Dillon Christian.
The Cavaliers improved to 4-2, 2-0 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors fall to 3-2. 2-1 SCISA 2-A and travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LA 7 7 8 7 — 29
DCS 7 8 0 0 — 15
FIRST QUARTER
DCS - Hayden Hickman 7 run (Josh Brown kick), 10:15.
LA- Keaton Price 1 run (kick good), 6:43.
SECOND QUARTER
LA - Price 58 run (kick good), 8:55.
DCS - Colby Thorndyke 8 run (run good), 6;19.
THIRD QUARTER
LA - Lucas Freidenberger 13 pass from Price (run good), 1:25.
FOURTH QUARTER
LA - Price 1 run kick good), 1:32.
Camden 57
Manning 0
CAMDEN — The Monarchs fall to 0-2, 0-2 Region 6-3A and will travel to Crestwood.
Carvers Bay 48
Scott’s Branch 0
SUMMERTON — Carvers Bay stayed perfect in Region 4-A. The Bears improved to 2-0, 2-0 in Region 4-A and will travel next to East Clarendon.
Buford 56
Chesterfield 55
LANCASTER, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs had 450 yards and six touchdowns.
The Rams were down 20-0 to start the game and took the lead on a Diggs touchdown with 5:00 remaining
Buford scored the winning touchdown with two minutes left in the game.
Chesterfield fell to 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 4-2A and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
