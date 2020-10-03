FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar cruises past McBee

Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor caught a 49-yard TD pass from Tremel Echols.

The Flashes improved to 2-0 overall, 2-0 Region 5-A and will host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Whirlwinds fall to 1-1, 0-1 and travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 18

Marion 12

MARION S.C. — Deon Elmore'S TD run was the difference for the Jaguars.

Hakeem Barr passed for 153 yards and rushed for 105 more and two touchdowns. Teammate C.J. Fulton had 148 yards receiving and two touchdowns of his own.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0, 2-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion fell to 1-1, 1-1 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

Green Sea Floyds 28

Hannah-Pamplico 12

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy scored the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.