 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bulldog Joey Footman named as Marlboro County's boys' basketball coach
0 Comments
Boys' Prep Basketball

Former Bulldog Joey Footman named as Marlboro County's boys' basketball coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Marlboro County High School announced it has hired Joey Footman, a Bulldog alumnus, as its boys' basketball coach and will introduce him Wednesday.

Footman replaces LaTroy Brace, who coached the Bulldogs to last season's SCHSL Class 3A championship. Brace left to take to take a faculty job at Olympic (N.C.) High School.

marlboro county logo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert