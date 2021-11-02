Former Bulldog Joey Footman named as Marlboro County's boys' basketball coach

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Marlboro County High School announced it has hired Joey Footman, a Bulldog alumnus, as its boys' basketball coach and will introduce him Wednesday.
Footman replaces LaTroy Brace, who coached the Bulldogs to last season's SCHSL Class 3A championship. Brace left to take to take a faculty job at Olympic (N.C.) High School.
