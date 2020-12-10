Former coaches, teammates recall Randall State's climb to successful football coach

But then, Marion took a chance on him. And it paid off.

Why? Let those who know him best talk about State.

First, as a player.

“(State) was one of the best receivers and defensive backs that I had seen,” said Isaiah Speights, one of State’s Lake City teammates. “He had hands like Jerry Rice. You’d throw it next to him, and he’d catch it. And if it was thrown in his direction when he was on defense, it was his.”

Just ask Mickey Moss, who was State’s coach at Lake City.

“Randall was just one of those kinds of kids who could go get it anytime he wanted it,” Moss said. “He was an outstanding player, just a chip off the old block, just one of those kids you just loved.”

Moss’ son, Matt, was a quarterback at Lake City when State played, and they were team captains their senior season. The leadership abilities State displayed were noticed from an early age and foreshadowed his coaching career.

“He had people looking up to him, and he got along with everybody,” Matt Moss said. “He has a great attitude and a great mother who was an extremely hard worker. He got a lot of his values from her, that’s reflected in his character.