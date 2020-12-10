Former coaches, teammates recall Randall State's climb to successful football coach

MARION, S.C. — It was a matter of time. Not a question of if, but when.
When would Randall State make it big, in the same way he always made those big plays when he played at Lake City High School and Liberty University?
State knew it would happen. His coaches knew it would happen.
His former teammates? They, for sure, knew it would happen.
So here State is, one win away from coaching the Marion Swamp Foxes to their first state championship.
In State’s second year as the program’s coach, it’s as if he waved a magic wand and transformed it into one that would be reckoned with.
It was far from that simple.
After winning one game in 2018 when he was an assistant, the Swamp Foxes barely missed the next postseason in 2019.
But now, Marion is head-first and knee-deep into the playoff party. After beating Andrews for the lower-state championship, the Swamp Foxes now face Abbeville for the Class 2A state title at 6 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium.
It was a matter of time for State, despite being rejected in his first five interviewing attempts (including twice for the coaching job at his alma mater).
But then, Marion took a chance on him. And it paid off.
Why? Let those who know him best talk about State.
First, as a player.
“(State) was one of the best receivers and defensive backs that I had seen,” said Isaiah Speights, one of State’s Lake City teammates. “He had hands like Jerry Rice. You’d throw it next to him, and he’d catch it. And if it was thrown in his direction when he was on defense, it was his.”
Just ask Mickey Moss, who was State’s coach at Lake City.
“Randall was just one of those kinds of kids who could go get it anytime he wanted it,” Moss said. “He was an outstanding player, just a chip off the old block, just one of those kids you just loved.”
Moss’ son, Matt, was a quarterback at Lake City when State played, and they were team captains their senior season. The leadership abilities State displayed were noticed from an early age and foreshadowed his coaching career.
“He had people looking up to him, and he got along with everybody,” Matt Moss said. “He has a great attitude and a great mother who was an extremely hard worker. He got a lot of his values from her, that’s reflected in his character.
“He excelled not only in football but was a tremendous basketball player, as well,” he added. “Really, he could have excelled in any sport he played in. He worked year round to be the best he could be at no matter what sport he played.”
But it’s that ability to get along with everyone that was State’s biggest asset as a team captain.
“He was one of the best, as far as a teammate goes,” said Joe Brown, a former Lake City teammate. “He brought so much energy. It didn’t matter if you made a mistake. He’d go, ‘C’mon, you’ve got it! Next time! Next time, C’mon!’”
After graduating from Liberty, State had his sights set on the NFL. But after things didn’t work out, he played some arena football before embarking on his desire to be a football coach.
“(Mickey Moss) was a father figure to all of us,” said State, who graduated from Lake City in 1998. “He loved us and was hard on us at the same time. I learned from there that I wanted to be a coach like him, and like my basketball coach, Anthony Ross. He was an old-school, hard-nosed coach. These days, you can’t hardly be like that. But back then, you could push players to the max and to get the most out of them.”
State began teaching and coaching in Florence School District 3 in 2007 under Justin Gentry and then James Rowell.
State worked for Rowell on two different occasions, as State took a job at Missouri State at the early part of last decade to coach receivers for two seasons.
“He got command and respect from the players, immediately. That’s the thing I remember about him,” said Rowell, who coached Lake City from 2011 to 2013 and is now an Andrews assistant. “The kids listened when he talked. Some guys have that ability, and some guys don’t. But he had it.”
When coaches are in command, however, some are open to suggestions.
And some others are not.
But in State’s case, he never insisted he knew everything. Therefore, whatever advice he received that he thought could help him grow as a coach, he was open to it.
“I think that’s the one thing that’s really important,” Rowell said. “Randall learned from the people around him. We had good coaches on staff, and he worked with all the coaches really well. You take a little bit from each situation that you’re around, and try to put all that together to mold yourself into what you want to be like.
“You’ve got to be your own coach; you can’t be what others are,” he added. “He learned from that, the others he worked with and the experiences he had. And I think that’s been huge for him to accomplish what he’s done in the short amount of time he’s been at Marion.”
After returning from Missouri State, State coached defensive backs and receivers while under current Lake City athletic director Matt Apicella, who was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator back then.
“He was a hard-working guy, very disciplined and good with the kids,” Apicella recalled. “After coaching in college, he was figuring things out how to water down the college coaching down to the high-school level. His work ethic and rapport with the kids was unquestioned.”
But State’s main goal was to be head football coach. Having been a high school basketball star, he was willing to coach that to get his foot in the door for football.
He coached basketball at Kingstree Middle School. Next, he coached varsity girls’ basketball one year for Kingstree High, winning region. Then, Jaguar varsity boys the next.
But as far as his success in finding a job as football coach, there was none. He had applied for high school football coach and had been rejected by Hemingway, C.E. Murray, Kingstree, and twice by his alma mater, Lake City.
In 2018, however, the girls’ basketball coaching job at Marion was open, and State got the job. Meanwhile, he became a football assistant under then-coach Quin McCollum.
After a one-win season, the football coaching job was up for grabs at Marion.
And the Swamp Foxes took the chance State had long been waiting for.
And then, it was a matter of time before State got to this point.
“He’s an outstanding young man, I texted him the other day when I saw his team reached the state final,” Mickey Moss said. “I’m just tickled to death for him.”
Spikes, meanwhile, is just as happy.
“I’m absolutely thrilled about it,” Spikes said. “To see Randall has a team in the state final, I look back to our days playing together. I think of us, as a class, in the state championship there too along with Randall.”
Indeed. It was just a matter of time.
