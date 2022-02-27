 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays has died
0 Comments
top story
High Schools

Former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays has died

  • 0
Fundraiser benefits Hannah-Pamplico coach Mays

Kirk Mays speaks to his brother-in-law Rodney Smith at the Cooks for Christ sponsored a chicken bog benefit. Mays us the Hannah-Pamplico high school Athletic Director who is paralyzed from a spinal injury in 2008, March 4, 2010. The money raised will go to the Mays family to help pay for medical bills and rehabilitation.

 MORNING NEWS/FILE

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays has died, according to a Facebook post by the Florence School District 2.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of coach Kirk Mays," read a statement from FSD2. "Coach was a valuable member of the Raider family. Over the years, he served in various roles, but was beloved by the students of FSD1. He loved his Raiders, his school and community. Please join is as we remember his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Mays, the Raiders' football coach/AD for eight seasons, compiled a 29-53 record during his tenure with the Raiders. His teams reached the playoffs twice, reaching the second round in 2008.

Mays was also an inspiration, returning to teach and coach, as well as continue his A.D. duties even after a hunting accident in December 2008 left him paralyzed. After staying at Atlanta's Shepherd Center, he was back home in early March 2009 and went back to work the next month. He continued to serve as football coach and athletic director through late January 2013.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 10-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert