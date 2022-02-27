FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays has died, according to a Facebook post by the Florence School District 2.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of coach Kirk Mays," read a statement from FSD2. "Coach was a valuable member of the Raider family. Over the years, he served in various roles, but was beloved by the students of FSD1. He loved his Raiders, his school and community. Please join is as we remember his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Mays, the Raiders' football coach/AD for eight seasons, compiled a 29-53 record during his tenure with the Raiders. His teams reached the playoffs twice, reaching the second round in 2008.

Mays was also an inspiration, returning to teach and coach, as well as continue his A.D. duties even after a hunting accident in December 2008 left him paralyzed. After staying at Atlanta's Shepherd Center, he was back home in early March 2009 and went back to work the next month. He continued to serve as football coach and athletic director through late January 2013.

