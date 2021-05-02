Former Lamar star Decobie Durant a first-team, HBCU All-American

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Decobie Durant didn’t get the six interceptions or consensus All-America honors he wanted during this spring’s four-game season as a South Carolina State defensive back

For now, he’s happy to settle for four interceptions for the season (three in the first half of the game against Alabama A&M) and first-team HBCU All-America nod by the syndicated radio program Boxtorow.

For now. The former Lamar standout obviously wants more.

“This fall is going to be a breakout season for me,” said Durant, who will be a redshirt junior.

His team opens the fall season, coincidentally, against Alabama A&M.

“So they’ve got to see me for another half. I owe them another half,” Durant said.

Durant considers his third interception of the first half against Alabama A&M his favorite.

“It was like a battle for the ball, and I ended up getting the ball. And the referee agreed that I had it,” Durant recalled. “I then ran it down the field toward (former S.C. State star and current NFL star, of Lake View) Darius Leonard and I gave him a handshake.”

And Leonard’s reaction?