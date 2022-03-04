Former Morning News Softball Player of the Year Taylor Watford now coach at Trinity Collegiate

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major college softball (Mississippi, Alabama-Birmingham).

Now back home, the 2018 Morning News Softball Player of the Year is coach at Trinity Collegiate.

“It’s been crazy. I’ve actually really enjoyed it,” said Watford, who batted .500 for her Red Fox career with 61 doubles, 13 triples and 13 home runs. “It’s been fun out there, seeing the girls and coaching them.”

While learning the game and traveling with all-star teams, Watford was intrigued with how things operate from a coach’s perspective.

“I wanted to find a way to stay around the game,” Watford said. “It’s the next best thing, and you get to help and coach these kids.”

During Watford’s freshman season at Ole Miss, the Rebels won the Oxford Regional and reached a Super Regional, hosted by Arizona. With the Rebels, Watford appeared in 30 games and made six starts.

After transferring to the Blazers for 2021, Watford started in 25 of 39 games her final season as UAB reached the Conference USA tournament final.