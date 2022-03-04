 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Morning News Softball Player of the Year Taylor Watford now coach at Trinity Collegiate
Prep Softball

Former Morning News Softball Player of the Year Taylor Watford now coach at Trinity Collegiate

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major college softball (Mississippi, Alabama-Birmingham).

Now back home, the 2018 Morning News Softball Player of the Year is coach at Trinity Collegiate.

“It’s been crazy. I’ve actually really enjoyed it,” said Watford, who batted .500 for her Red Fox career with 61 doubles, 13 triples and 13 home runs. “It’s been fun out there, seeing the girls and coaching them.”

While learning the game and traveling with all-star teams, Watford was intrigued with how things operate from a coach’s perspective.

“I wanted to find a way to stay around the game,” Watford said. “It’s the next best thing, and you get to help and coach these kids.”

During Watford’s freshman season at Ole Miss, the Rebels won the Oxford Regional and reached a Super Regional, hosted by Arizona. With the Rebels, Watford appeared in 30 games and made six starts.

After transferring to the Blazers for 2021, Watford started in 25 of 39 games her final season as UAB reached the Conference USA tournament final.

Now as coach, Watford is helping young players bond on the Titans’ squad.

“You get the chance to work with all the different personalities,” Watford said. “They’re fun to be around. They’re very competitive and very coachable and willing to learn different ways to play. When I tell them to work on different things, they do it right away.”

Trinity athletic director Jared Amell notices that.

“We are extremely excited about Taylor,” Amell said. “She brings with her a wealth of playing experience at the highest level, from elite travel ball to playing in the SEC at Ole Miss. She’s a Darlington County native, and our girls have responded very well to her.

“I think anybody that wants to play softball at the highest level will want to play for her,” he added.

IMG952032.jpg

Watford
Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

