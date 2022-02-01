Former Mullins star, 2002 Class 2A Mr. Basketball Jarod Gerald killed in traffic accident

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named Class 2A's Mr. Basketball in 2002 and went on to play two years at the University of South Carolina, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Texas.
The driver whose car hit Gerald's, Angel David Velasco, has reportedly been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
While with the Auctioneers, Gerald played for his father, Mark Gerald, who died of cancer in 2014. During Jarod's senior year in 2002, he averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals per game while leading Mullins to a lower-state final.
Jarod was the brother of Wilson girls' basketball coach, Jessica Gerald, and a former University of South Carolina teammate of Wilson boys' basketball coach, Carlos Powell.
Coaching in Gerald's place during Tuesday's Wilson girls' win of 47-40 over Myrtle Beach was assistant coach Shawn Evans.
After the Wilson boys' 85-39 win over the Seahawks, Powell shared his memories of Jarod.
"He was my AAU teammate first; we played in the Beach Ball select with coach Tommy Johnson and coach (Dan) D'Antoni, down from Socastee. And then I graduated a little earlier than he did. Then two years later, he was my teammate at Carolina," Powell said. "So, he was like my little brother. We hadn't talked in a while. But in the hoop world, when you lose a friend like that, it's pretty tough on you. My condolences to the Gerald family. Jessica, we just want to send our love and our prayers to you, and everyone in the family. It's a tough time. We've got to stick together because we're family."
Powell then talked about his experience with Gerald at USC.
"I've yet to have a point guard who passes the ball like Jarod Gerald," Powell said. "I've seen Jarod make some amazing passes. And the best thing about his passes were they always hit you in the hands. Wherever your hands are, his pass hits you right in the hands. I've seen him throw a full-court bounce pass like Magic Johnson. I'll never forget it -- beautiful pass."
Powell then talked about memories of Jarod off the court.
"He was just a funny guy, especially in college when we were a lot older," Powell said. "In AAU, me him and Raymond Felton, we used to hang out a little bit at tournaments. He was always laughing and always joking. He was a great spirit to be around; he just always brought laughter to the room."