Former South Florence softball star Shanequa Holliday now coaching Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – Shanequa Holliday is no stranger to Pee Dee softball. The same could be said for winning.

A member of back-to-back South Florence state championship teams (2006, ’07) under coach Bobby Jones, the 2009 Bruin graduate was a team MVP and region player of the year.

She wants to start that tradition at Wilson, where she is in her first year as the Tigers’ coach. After serving as an assistant under former Tiger coaches Sasha Tamplin and Myron Frieson, Holliday is excited for what’s ahead.

“I love it,” Holliday said. “I have so much passion for the girls. As a mother to two boys, they are like my daughters, here. I have the joy of watching them grow and progress. To see their passion thrive means a lot to me. It’s great to be doing something that you love.”

A Williams Middle School parapro in the special education department, Holliday played college softball at Spartanburg Methodist and Francis Marion. She walked on with the Patriots before earning a starting role.

Holliday uses her memories as a player to help her grow as a coach at Wilson.

“The key is building a bond between the girls,” said Holliday, whose team was 0-1 as of Monday. “We have a young squad. So, we need time for them to mesh well and grow together and learn to be on the same level. Nobody is better than any other. We have some experience, and we’re getting better.”

Holliday said the goal is to take Wilson’s program to the next level.

“We want them to have a winning mentality,” Holliday said. “We have to change the mentality of this program. They haven’t had the best softball record, but we’re getting there and hope we’ll be able to shine in the spotlight. Soon, it will be our time.”

