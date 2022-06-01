Former South Florence star Lindsey Robinson Jr. new baseball coach at Carolina Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lindsey Robinson Jr. did not want to be far from baseball.

After stellar careers at South Florence, Florence Post 1, USC Sumter and USC Aiken, he spent this past season as a Bruin assistant. Now, he is baseball coach at Carolina Academy, replacing Joey Weatherford.

Robinson is off and running with the Bobcats, currently serving as the team’s junior American Legion coach.

“This way, I can get to know the kids a bit, especially the younger kids and build a bond between the players and the staff,” said Robinson, who operates his own landscaping business during the day. “I like that because I don’t go blind into the baseball season next year. So far, it’s been pretty good. I like what I see with the guys that I’ve got. And, hopefully, some guys coming in next year can help us out.”

A 2016 South Florence graduate, Robinson was a three-time, all-region baseball honoree there and hit 25 extra-base hits. With the Fire Ants, he homered seven times and won nine overall games on the mound. He even struck out 65 batters as a freshman.

With the Pacers, Robinson was named a Peach Belt Conference pitcher of the week last spring and saw considerable action each season (struck out a team-high 59 batters in 55 innings in 2021).

And with Post 1, Robinson won three state championships.

But after Robinson graduated from USC Aiken with a degree in exercise and sports science, he wanted to take a break from school. Soon, work beckoned.

Then, baseball beckoned.

“My dad actually got a phone call from Carolina Academy because my cousin (Tucker Kirby) transferred from South Florence to Carolina Academy, and his dad mentioned that Carolina Academy had an opening and they called my dad to begin with,” Lindsey Jr. said. “But my little brother still plays at South Florence. So, dad didn’t think that was a good idea for him right now.”

Then, Lindsey Sr. suggested Lindsey Jr.

“Dad told them I would be really interested in it, so they called me and we talked and I went down there to meet them, and there were some really good vibes there,” Robinson said. “I felt good about it as soon as I opened the door there.”

Robinson, meanwhile, is happy to remain in baseball.

“After your playing time is gone, it’s gone. But I learned this past year at South Florence that although coaching is not the same as playing, in a way it is," Robinson said. "It’s a different view, and I enjoyed it this past spring. I look forward to starting at Carolina Academy.

“I’m ready to move forward and see where it takes me,” he added. “I want to help the program in any way I can and help get it moving in the right direction. And maybe, down the road if something pops up bigger, I can consider that at a later date.”

