Former West Florence star Michael Hayes to start at punter for Georgia State on Saturday on ESPN2

FLORENCE, S.C. – The last time Michael Hayes kicked on television, he made a late, 25-yard field goal to secure South Carolina’s 10-10 final score against North Carolina in the 2018 Shrine Bowl.
After redshirting last year at Georgia State, the former West Florence star will be the Panthers’ starting punter at noon Saturday on ESPN2 against Louisiana. He’ll also be his team's holder for field goals and extra-point attempts.
“I’m excited,” Hayes said. “It’s been a lot of hard work that’s been put into it. It’s been a long time coming.”
On top of that, he’s the Panthers' backup kicker (on Georgia State’s final day of spring practice before the pandemic, Hayes made a 47-yard FG).
“Playing on TV is definitely a dream come true,” said Hayes, who said his punting average during practice has been around 45 yards. “I think we’re all excited as a team. Teams like us have a greater chance to get on national television right now, so we can’t wait.”
Hayes will also play in front a limited amount of fans.
In the spring, after Georgia State’s on-campus schooling was closed, Hayes continued his online education in Florence. Meanwhile, he practiced kicking and punting on West Florence’s practice field.
West Florence will always be special to Hayes in that it was while playing for the Knights when Hayes earned Palmetto Champions honors as lower state specialist of the year for Class 5A. During his senior season, he also made 64 of 65 extra-point kicks and was 6 of 8 from field-goal range (long of 42 yards).
And while gyms were closed because of the pandemic, Hayes visited former West Florence assistant coach Kevin Kaga’s Bennettsville house and worked out there.
And now, all that work paid off, and Hayes has the chance to make an impact on TV.
“I try not to think about it as much,” Hayes said. “I’m thinking of it as a normal game. You don’t want to be sidetracked by the fact it’s on national television, and all of America is watching. You just want to do what you did in practice and in high school. You’ve done the same thing over and over since you started playing football. You don’t want to get too caught up in all the publicity and all that.”
