Former West Florence star Michael Hayes to start at punter for Georgia State on Saturday on ESPN2

West Florence will always be special to Hayes in that it was while playing for the Knights when Hayes earned Palmetto Champions honors as lower state specialist of the year for Class 5A. During his senior season, he also made 64 of 65 extra-point kicks and was 6 of 8 from field-goal range (long of 42 yards).

“I try not to think about it as much,” Hayes said. “I’m thinking of it as a normal game. You don’t want to be sidetracked by the fact it’s on national television, and all of America is watching. You just want to do what you did in practice and in high school. You’ve done the same thing over and over since you started playing football. You don’t want to get too caught up in all the publicity and all that.”