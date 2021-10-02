 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wilson basketball star Major Wingate dies at 37
0 Comments
top story

Former Wilson basketball star Major Wingate dies at 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native Major Wingate, who starred in his first three years at Wilson High School, has died at age 37.

Wingate, who played his senior year at North Gwinnett (Ga.), went on to play collegiately at Tennessee, where he was a team captain in then-coach Bruce Pearl's first year as the Vols' coach.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the 2005-06 campaign, in which the Vols won the SEC East and earned a No. 2 regional seed, Wingate averaged 10.6 points and four rebounds per game. He also shot 55.6 percent from the floor and led the team in blocks (34).

During his three-year career at Tennessee Wingate shot 50.9% and averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also blocked 70 shots during his UT career, good enough for 13th all-time when his time at UT came to an end.

At Wilson, under then-coach Tommy Johnson, Wingate averaged 15 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks as a junior. Then, in Wingate's senior year at North Gwinnett, he was a 2003 McDonald’s All-America finalist, and played overseas in Turkey, China, France and Romania.

Wingate-Major.jpg

Wingate

 University of Tennessee
0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert