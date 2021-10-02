Former Wilson basketball star Major Wingate dies at 37

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence native Major Wingate, who starred in his first three years at Wilson High School, has died at age 37.

Wingate, who played his senior year at North Gwinnett (Ga.), went on to play collegiately at Tennessee, where he was a team captain in then-coach Bruce Pearl's first year as the Vols' coach.

During the 2005-06 campaign, in which the Vols won the SEC East and earned a No. 2 regional seed, Wingate averaged 10.6 points and four rebounds per game. He also shot 55.6 percent from the floor and led the team in blocks (34).

During his three-year career at Tennessee Wingate shot 50.9% and averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also blocked 70 shots during his UT career, good enough for 13th all-time when his time at UT came to an end.

At Wilson, under then-coach Tommy Johnson, Wingate averaged 15 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks as a junior. Then, in Wingate's senior year at North Gwinnett, he was a 2003 McDonald’s All-America finalist, and played overseas in Turkey, China, France and Romania.

