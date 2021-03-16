Former Wilson standouts McQueen, Gregg reach NCAA tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Wilson High School teammates Loyal McQueen and D’asia Gregg missed matching up against each other in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
If they are finally going to meet this season, it will be on a much bigger stage: the NCAA tournament championship game.
Both Gregg, a junior at Virginia Tech, and McQueen, a freshman at Georgia Tech, were part of selection Monday as the Hokies and Yellow Jackets each made the 64-team field for the first time in a while.
Virginia Tech was chosen as a seventh seed for the River Walk Region and will face 10th-seeded Marquette at noon Sunday. This marks the first time since 2006 that the Hokies (14-9) have made the tournament.
Georgia Tech is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. The Yellow Jackets (15-8) earned a No. 5 seed and will take on 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hemisfair Region.
Neither region winner would face the other until the national championship game on April 4 in San Antonio.
It will be a difficult path for both former Tigers. Gregg and the Hokies are in the same region as No. 1 Connecticut. In order to face the Huskies, however, Virginia Tech would first have to likely get past No. 2 Baylor (25-2) in the second round if it were to defeat Marquette.
McQueen and the Yellow Jackets are in the same region as top seed South Carolina, and the potential for a third-round matchup is there. Georgia Tech would face the No. 4 West Virginia-No. 13 Lehigh winner in round two while the Gamecocks would have to defeat 16th-seeded Mercer in the opening round and then get past either No. 8 Oregon State or No. 9 Florida State.
It’s been a solid year for both former Wilson High standouts. Gregg has logged 241 minutes this season and is averaging 3.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. She recorded the first double-double of her collegiate career in the ACC Tournament against Miami, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
McQueen has started 18 games this season and is averaging 9.1 points with a .361 three-point shooting percentage. She scored a career high 17 points against Clemson on Feb. 4.