Former Wilson standouts McQueen, Gregg reach NCAA tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Wilson High School teammates Loyal McQueen and D’asia Gregg missed matching up against each other in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

If they are finally going to meet this season, it will be on a much bigger stage: the NCAA tournament championship game.

Both Gregg, a junior at Virginia Tech, and McQueen, a freshman at Georgia Tech, were part of selection Monday as the Hokies and Yellow Jackets each made the 64-team field for the first time in a while.

Virginia Tech was chosen as a seventh seed for the River Walk Region and will face 10th-seeded Marquette at noon Sunday. This marks the first time since 2006 that the Hokies (14-9) have made the tournament.

Georgia Tech is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. The Yellow Jackets (15-8) earned a No. 5 seed and will take on 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hemisfair Region.

Neither region winner would face the other until the national championship game on April 4 in San Antonio.