Former Wilson star Jakobe Quillen excited for 2nd part of freshman football season at Western Carolina

Of course, Quillen had primed himself for college football by being a big-play receiver at Wilson, where he caught 104 career passes for 1,662 yards and 21 touchdowns. During his senior season (selected for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl) for coach Derek Howard’s Tigers, Quillen accounted for 937 receiving yards and 14 TDs on 62 catches.

Now, after playing in three college games, Quillen wants more.

“That was a lot of experience for me,” he said. “That’s experience that will help me for the rest of my seasons here. Now, I have a better idea of how to prepare myself and get ready for things. And to start the final fall game for us, that meant a lot. That showed the confidence they have in me, that they believe I’m ready, and that they want me to get that experience.”

Quillen also has the advantage of two postseason meetings with his coaches. After the post-fall season meeting, he has a better idea of what’s expected of him in the spring.