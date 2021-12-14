Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen to play at Alabama next season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Loyal McQueen announced Tuesday on social media she will continue her college basketball career at the University of Alabama. Earlier this season, she left Georgia Tech for the transfer portal.

A former star at Wilson High School, where McQueen was Gatorade’s state girls’ basketball player of the year, as well as a two-time Morning News girls’ basketball player of the year, she tweeted Tuesday: “Change is scary, but the story will get better because I know the author. 54:17. The next chapter.”

McQueen talked with the Morning News about her decision.

“It was definitely big. I felt like this process was quite the process. It was fun to be blessed in a situation where I had so many great options. But, I was happy to finally bring it to an end and choose the place where it’s home to me,” McQueen said. “I feel like Alabama is everything I want in a program.

“It fits me,” she added. “When I went to Tuscaloosa to visit, it felt like home. So, I went with my gut and chose there, and I can’t wait to join the team next fall.”

Other schools that offered McQueen include LSU, Miami, Charlotte, Kansas, Kansas State and Clemson.