 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen to play at Alabama next season
0 Comments
top story
Former Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen to play at Alabama next season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Georgia Tech Notre Dame Basketball

Georgia Tech's Loyal McQueen (00) drives downcourt next to Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples (21) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Georgia Tech won 82-67. 

 Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. – Loyal McQueen announced Tuesday on social media she will continue her college basketball career at the University of Alabama. Earlier this season, she left Georgia Tech for the transfer portal.

A former star at Wilson High School, where McQueen was Gatorade’s state girls’ basketball player of the year, as well as a two-time Morning News girls’ basketball player of the year, she tweeted Tuesday: “Change is scary, but the story will get better because I know the author. 54:17. The next chapter.”

McQueen talked with the Morning News about her decision.

“It was definitely big. I felt like this process was quite the process. It was fun to be blessed in a situation where I had so many great options. But, I was happy to finally bring it to an end and choose the place where it’s home to me,” McQueen said. “I feel like Alabama is everything I want in a program.

“It fits me,” she added. “When I went to Tuscaloosa to visit, it felt like home. So, I went with my gut and chose there, and I can’t wait to join the team next fall.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other schools that offered McQueen include LSU, Miami, Charlotte, Kansas, Kansas State and Clemson.

“Another thing I like about Alabama is the coaching staff is so supportive,” McQueen said. “I feel like they’re able to develop me and take my game to the next level. That’s what stuck out to me; it’s family oriented. It made me feel I was a part of their family.”

McQueen was arguably already a star at Georgia Tech before she left. She started 21 of GT’s 25 games and earned an ACC Freshman of the Week honor last December. She averaged 8.8 points per game and was part of the Yellow Jackets’ run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

She began this season starting each of the Yellow Jackets’ first three games, but her last game action was on Nov. 14 against Belmont. Reports state McQueen entered the transfer portal two days later. She was averaging 4.7 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal per game and was 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

“Georgia Tech is awesome; the people are great, everything was good, I just felt like it wasn’t a fit,” McQueen said. “Nothing bad happened, or anything like that. It’s just that sometimes, you realize it’s not the fit you were looking for.”

Prior to choosing Georgia Tech, McQueen had been verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, but reopened her recruiting when then-coach Sylvia Hatchell resigned.

SCOTT CHANCEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2021

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert