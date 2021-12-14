Former Wilson star Loyal McQueen to play at Alabama next season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Loyal McQueen announced Tuesday on social media she will continue her college basketball career at the University of Alabama. Earlier this season, she left Georgia Tech for the transfer portal.
A former star at Wilson High School, where McQueen was Gatorade’s state girls’ basketball player of the year, as well as a two-time Morning News girls’ basketball player of the year, she tweeted Tuesday: “Change is scary, but the story will get better because I know the author. 54:17. The next chapter.”
McQueen talked with the Morning News about her decision.
“It was definitely big. I felt like this process was quite the process. It was fun to be blessed in a situation where I had so many great options. But, I was happy to finally bring it to an end and choose the place where it’s home to me,” McQueen said. “I feel like Alabama is everything I want in a program.
“It fits me,” she added. “When I went to Tuscaloosa to visit, it felt like home. So, I went with my gut and chose there, and I can’t wait to join the team next fall.”
Other schools that offered McQueen include LSU, Miami, Charlotte, Kansas, Kansas State and Clemson.
“Another thing I like about Alabama is the coaching staff is so supportive,” McQueen said. “I feel like they’re able to develop me and take my game to the next level. That’s what stuck out to me; it’s family oriented. It made me feel I was a part of their family.”
McQueen was arguably already a star at Georgia Tech before she left. She started 21 of GT’s 25 games and earned an ACC Freshman of the Week honor last December. She averaged 8.8 points per game and was part of the Yellow Jackets’ run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
She began this season starting each of the Yellow Jackets’ first three games, but her last game action was on Nov. 14 against Belmont. Reports state McQueen entered the transfer portal two days later. She was averaging 4.7 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal per game and was 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
“Georgia Tech is awesome; the people are great, everything was good, I just felt like it wasn’t a fit,” McQueen said. “Nothing bad happened, or anything like that. It’s just that sometimes, you realize it’s not the fit you were looking for.”
Prior to choosing Georgia Tech, McQueen had been verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, but reopened her recruiting when then-coach Sylvia Hatchell resigned.
