Former Wilson star Zion Keith hopes to make an even bigger impact this season at Wake Forest

Keith has also bulked to 185 pounds. When he came to Wake Forest, he weighed 170.

“I got in the weight room and realized I had to get stronger,” Keith said. “I’m at the college level now, and have to match that, strength-wise.”

Keith also worked on drills just about every day.

“I did a lot of hip work to work on getting my hips in fluid,” Keith said. “And working on breaks like double moves and slants and just route concepts and understanding the quarterback three-step and knowing when I could come off my brakes and play fast using my eyes, reading the receiver’s hips.”

That practice, and knowledge, appears to be paying off for Keith. But he did talk about how stressful it was, not knowing at one point of tonight’s game would even happen.

“It was stressful because of all the work we had put in,” Keith said. “Because of all the film that we had watched and having all of our safeties back. Now that we fully understand what the coaches expect of us, we can have a really good defense this year. We know we can be one of the best defenses in the ACC, if not the country. But not knowing at one point if we would play? That was stressful.”

But now that the season is on, Keith wants to have fun and make an impact.