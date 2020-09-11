Former Wilson star Zion Keith hopes to make an even bigger impact this season at Wake Forest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Zion Keith is finding his way in Wake Forest’s defense.
During the Demon Deacons’ final spring practice (the only one with pads) before the pandemic shut everything down, the former Wilson High School star recorded a sack.
Fast forward just more than six months later and Keith — a redshirt sophomore — is third on Wake’s depth chart at safety as his team prepares to host top-ranked Clemson tonight in front of a live national television audience.
An in-person audience is not allowed right now. Not in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, anyway.
But Keith, who lettered last season on special teams, will have an even bigger role there. And one never knows. He just might see action in the secondary against Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“I think this year, they want me to be one of the first guys down there to make the tackle on kickoffs,” Keith said in late August. “And on the punt team, they want me as one of the backup gunners. And on the punting team, I understand more about the certain blocking points and how to use my athleticism better so I can block punts. And on kick returns, they have me playing on the front line.”
Last year, while lettering, Keith was on the punt-return team, utilized as one of the kick-returner's primary blockers right after he catches the ball.
On defense last year, Keith made five tackles (four solo). Overall last season, he played in all 13 games and was on the field for 187 snaps. He had a season-high three tackles in the Nov. 30 game at Syracuse.
In 2018, Keith played in four games and retained his redshirt status. He saw action against the Orange, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh and Duke. He earned 13 snaps during the Demon Deacons’ win against Duke. He played 26 total snaps that season, including three tackles (all solo) against the Blue Devils.
As a Wilson senior, Keith made 59 receptions for 950 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded 20 tackles and made an interception on defense. Also, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to beat West Florence for the city championship. And against North Myrtle Beach during that season, he caught 16 passes for a school-record 282 yards and a touchdown against North Myrtle Beach, including a 62-yard score.
Although Keith played receiver for most of his senior season at Wilson, the Shrine Bowl selected him as a defensive back.
As Keith looks ahead to this season — one that even he doubted at one point would ever happen — he’s excited after working so hard to get better.
“To fully understand our defense, I’ve watched a lot of film,” Keith said. “I’ve worked on getting stronger and becoming a better defensive back. I did a lot of drills, but I also worked on the little details like knowing like certain coverages and knowing where my help us. I understand now I can play the receiver with a certain leverage.”
Keith has also bulked to 185 pounds. When he came to Wake Forest, he weighed 170.
“I got in the weight room and realized I had to get stronger,” Keith said. “I’m at the college level now, and have to match that, strength-wise.”
Keith also worked on drills just about every day.
“I did a lot of hip work to work on getting my hips in fluid,” Keith said. “And working on breaks like double moves and slants and just route concepts and understanding the quarterback three-step and knowing when I could come off my brakes and play fast using my eyes, reading the receiver’s hips.”
That practice, and knowledge, appears to be paying off for Keith. But he did talk about how stressful it was, not knowing at one point of tonight’s game would even happen.
“It was stressful because of all the work we had put in,” Keith said. “Because of all the film that we had watched and having all of our safeties back. Now that we fully understand what the coaches expect of us, we can have a really good defense this year. We know we can be one of the best defenses in the ACC, if not the country. But not knowing at one point if we would play? That was stressful.”
But now that the season is on, Keith wants to have fun and make an impact.
“I expect to make a name for myself and help my team in any way I can,” Keith said. “Whether it’s by playing on special teams, playing on defense, it really doesn’t matter. I want to be there to contribute in any way. I have more confidence in myself, now that I know this defense. I can play faster now. And better.”
But Keith also wanted to make sure to say he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
“I know the Wilson Tigers seem to be on a good path. I’m always rooting for those guys, whether I’m in Winston-Salem or back at home,” Keith said.
