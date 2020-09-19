Foundation being set for South Florence High School's on-campus stadium

“We don’t have a true timeline, but just by watching the work, it looks like they’re working on the drainage system and supportive material underneath so they can have a foundation for the new turf,” Slaughter said.

Once that is set, however, things should go in a much faster motion.

“A couple of schools in my old school district got the turf," Slaughter said. "Once they got the foundation set, it just took a couple of weeks to get that down."

Since Slaughter is used to having an on-campus stadium, this upcoming season certainly will be different for him, as games instead will be at Memorial Stadium, as they have been for years. Based on Slaughter’s past experience overseeing on-campus sports, however, he can share his past experience with Bruin students, as well as his enthusiasm for the new things ahead.

“It’s really about the ease of being able to access everything right on campus,” Slaughter said. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing. The stadium will be a focal point on campus. The student body can see it and take pride in it. It gives the kids an even better sense of community.