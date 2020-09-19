Foundation being set for South Florence High School's on-campus stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High School recently took its first steps toward realizing its on-campus field of dreams.
On Sept. 11, tractors started moving around dirt in the process of setting up structure to hold an artificial turf field on which the Bruins will play on.
“When you see it, you ask yourself, ‘Where’s all that dirt coming from?’" South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter said with a laugh. “You look, and you see that they’re not digging very deep, but there are huge piles of dirt everywhere, and they’re really pushing it around. Every time I walk out there, there’s something new being done out there. One day, when I walked out there, the goal posts had already been taken down, and the scoreboard was done. To have that being done in a single day, that’s really cool to see.”
When it’s all done, by next fall, South Florence can finally have a full-time, on-campus home for sports such as football. Not only that, but a home section that can seat up to 5,000 fans.
Meanwhile, a new weight room is being built in a similar fashion to the one that was built at Wilson High, a fellow Florence One Schools district school.
For Slaughter, who was previously athletic director at Beaufort, these future luxuries for South Florence are what he was used to, considering his previous school already has an on-campus stadium.
“We don’t have a true timeline, but just by watching the work, it looks like they’re working on the drainage system and supportive material underneath so they can have a foundation for the new turf,” Slaughter said.
Once that is set, however, things should go in a much faster motion.
“A couple of schools in my old school district got the turf," Slaughter said. "Once they got the foundation set, it just took a couple of weeks to get that down."
Since Slaughter is used to having an on-campus stadium, this upcoming season certainly will be different for him, as games instead will be at Memorial Stadium, as they have been for years. Based on Slaughter’s past experience overseeing on-campus sports, however, he can share his past experience with Bruin students, as well as his enthusiasm for the new things ahead.
“It’s really about the ease of being able to access everything right on campus,” Slaughter said. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing. The stadium will be a focal point on campus. The student body can see it and take pride in it. It gives the kids an even better sense of community.
“I can imagine more kids going to the games. I think next year, you will see a lot more attendance from the students and the community from a pride perspective to say that’s ours, and we’re going to be there to enjoy those games.”
Slaughter, who is still settling in as the school’s A.D., said he did not know the cost of the project and how far along funding is. As for as naming the stadium, he said plans are being made.
“We will start that process a little bit later,” Slaughter said. “We’ll get some community and alumni input, and we’ll start with that.”
The construction of the weight room, of course, will be finished much sooner.
“That’s an exciting thing for our program,” Slaughter said. “They’ve just started to get the weight room ready. We’ve still got the old equipment, and we aren’t that far into the process of construction yet. But every day you go in, you see something new. The equipment is being made by a company now, so we look forward to doing a big reveal when it’s done.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!