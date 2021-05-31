Four area teams set to compete for state titles beginning Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rewind a year and the overriding question was when would high school sports – and sports in general for that matter – be allowed to continue?
The answer was September, as fall athletics began on a delayed timetable. That had a domino effect as both winter and spring sports were pushed back as well.
Even so, after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the 2020 season and all of the postseason, Tuesday will mark a welcome sight as teams from around the state begin their respective S.C. High School League baseball and softball state title series.
And four of those teams hail from the Pee Dee.
Darlington and Dillon’s softball squads are vying for the 4A and 3A championships, respectively, while both the Lake View baseball and softball teams are competing for 1A crowns.
Three of those teams begin on the road at the home of the Upper State champions while the Wildcats (24-8) will host Seneca for Game 1 at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Falcons (24-4) travel to former region foe Lugoff-Elgin for a 6:30 p.m. game before returning to Darlington on Thursday for Game 2.
Lake View’s (16-2) baseball team hits the road for a trip to Simpsonville to take on Southside Christian at 6 p.m. The Wild Gators’ softball team will be in Due West facing perennial power Dixie High School at 6 p.m. as well.
If decisive Game 3s are needed, they are scheduled to be played Saturday at neutral sites determined by the SCHSL. A coin toss will determine the home team for each game.
The three softball teams all have one thing in common as each was facing elimination throughout the playoffs and had two win back-to-back games against the same foe to make it this far.
Darlington won the Region 6-4A crown but lost an early District 4 game to North Augusta. The Falcons rebounded to force a rematch in the district championship and took two from the Yellow Jackets before sweeping Colleton County in the lower state final.
Darlington is looking for its second title under coach Tim Wiley, with the other coming in 2008.
“The girls on this team have something special about them,” Wiley said following last Wednesday’s win over Colleton County. “They have not stopped all year. We’re down all the time, it seems like. But they just never stop. ...
“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and we just have that chemistry to go all the way.”
Dillon is back in the state title series for the first time since 2016 with its latest title coming in 2014.
The Wildcats also had to rally in their district tournament after falling to Gilbert early. Dillon battled back to take two from the Indians in the district championship before sweeping Aynor in the lower state final.
Lake View’s rally came in the lower state final itself. After falling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 9-8 in extras in Game 1, the Wild Gators responded with a 10-0 victory in Game 2 and a 7-4 decision in the decisive Game 3.
Lake View is seeking its second state championship, with the other coming in 2007. The Gators and Hornets also played for the 2019 championship that Dixie won with a Game 3 victory.
“We’ve just got to come back to work and get our bats back ready for Dixie,” Lake View coach Brandy Huggins said following Saturday’s win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt. “We’re at certain points aggressive with the bats. We don’t like to take a lot of pitches, and sometimes we do.
“Hopefully we can put it all together for next week.”
The Lake View baseball team returns the state final for the first time since 2017 and is looking for its ninth title overall and first since 2006.
The Wild Gators are unbeaten this postseason and have not lost since late April.
“We’re very proud of these young men and what they’ve persevered through all year long,” Lake View coach Kip Herlong said after last Wednesday’s game. “You set goals for yourself at the beginning of the season, but they change constantly with this COVID and injuries and sickness and everything. ... I’m so proud of what these young men have accomplished this year in the midst of all this strife.”