Four area teams set to compete for state titles beginning Tuesday

If decisive Game 3s are needed, they are scheduled to be played Saturday at neutral sites determined by the SCHSL. A coin toss will determine the home team for each game.

The three softball teams all have one thing in common as each was facing elimination throughout the playoffs and had two win back-to-back games against the same foe to make it this far.

Darlington won the Region 6-4A crown but lost an early District 4 game to North Augusta. The Falcons rebounded to force a rematch in the district championship and took two from the Yellow Jackets before sweeping Colleton County in the lower state final.

Darlington is looking for its second title under coach Tim Wiley, with the other coming in 2008.

“The girls on this team have something special about them,” Wiley said following last Wednesday’s win over Colleton County. “They have not stopped all year. We’re down all the time, it seems like. But they just never stop. ...

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and we just have that chemistry to go all the way.”

Dillon is back in the state title series for the first time since 2016 with its latest title coming in 2014.