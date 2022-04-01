Fourth-ranked Johnsonville beats No. 5 Lake View 4-3 in eight innings

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Collin Wall's single to left scored Jordan Williams in Friday's bottom of the eighth, giving fourth-ranked Johnsonville a 4-3 win over No. 5 Lake View.

"I was just looking for something middle-in that I could get through the infield because the infield was in," Wall said.

Once it got past the Wild Gators' infield, Wall was euphoric.

"It was the best feeling in the world," he said.

The win was less than two weeks after the Flashes won 9-8 over top-ranked Green Sea Floyds.

"It means we're here," Flashes coach Quentin Davis said. "These guys, they've waited a long time to be in this position. Most of these guys have been here since the seventh grade. And, they're hoping to make the most of it."

On Friday, Johnsonville (8-1 overall, 5-0 Region 5-A) rallied from a 3-0 deficit with a three-run homer by Jayce Cook in the bottom of the sixth. Then, in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Kason Herlong, Cribb was hit by a pitch, and Williams was brought in as a courtesy runner. Cook was then intentionally walked. After Williams advanced to third on a wild pitch, Wall delivered the game-ending heroics.

Lake View (11-2, 4-1) took its 3-0 lead in the third on a two-run homer by starting pitcher Luke Price, and an RBI groundout by Luke King.

After Johnsonville stranded runners at second and third in the first, and left them loaded in the fourth, the Flashes then took command to tie it. Stephen Trippett reached on an error, and Cribb walked before Cook hit his game-tying homer.

"I know the team I've got, and I know they'll never give up," Davis said. "I just told them to stay there, keep putting guys on base out there and see what happens. And, we finally got one to go through and win the game."

Davis was talking about Wall's game-winning hit. But he could have also been talking about the Flashes' rally in the sixth that culminated in Cook's game-tying blast.

"That was huge. It tied the game up," Davis said. "(Cook) works so hard in the weight room with coach (Matt) Rhodes, and it's paying off. That was his second home run this week."

Gavin Fennell relieved Johnsonville starting pitcher Wyatt Smith in the eighth and earned the win.

