Fourth-ranked Wilson boys beat South Florence 102-39
Fourth-ranked Wilson boys beat South Florence 102-39

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson rolled to a 102-39 win Friday over South Florence. 

Jevon Brown led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Zandae Butler with 17, Josh Green with 16, Dominick Jones with 13 and Xavier Brown with 12.

Ziyon Gamble led the Bruins with 10.

WILL BE UPDATED

