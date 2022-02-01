Fourth-ranked Wilson boys dominate Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson outscored Myrtle Beach 27-2 during the second quarter and won 85-39 Tuesday night.
The Tigers' Merel Burgess scored 12 of his 16 points during that pivotal second quarter, and Zandae Butler finished with a game-high 18, followed by Jevon Brown with 14 and Josh Green with 12.
Tuesday's game was tied at 15 after the opening eight minutes.
"The second quarter was our best quarter," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "They ended up scoring two points during the second quarter, and 17 for the half. We got about five or six stops in a row, and they made for easy baskets. Our guys were making wide-open shots after passes, so we got a lot of assists tonight, and we fed off that."
Wilson's defense also had a lot to do with that.
"We brought out a lot of intensity on defense; we set the tone early," said Powell, whose Tigers improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in Region 6-4A. "We got about five or six stops in a row, and that made for easy baskets. We started with an intensity on defense, and we finished with an intensity on defense."
Whenever Wilson was in the paint, good things happened for the Tigers.
"We dominated the glass tonight," Powell said. "That was very important for us."
Toward game's end, Wilson's players tried to dunk as much as they could.
"I just want us to win and get out of here healthy," Powell said. "We sat back in zone a bit, didn't want to foul because we had early foul trouble. But the guys had fun tonight; we got a few dunks."
MB;15;2;10;12--39
W;15;27;22;21--85
MYRTLE BEACH (39)
Favorite 2, Martin 7, Simmons 3, Odom 3, Siegmund 3, Jeremy Jones 11, Hadyn Bryant 10.
WILSON (85)
Zandae Butler 18, Jones 6, Thompson 5, Jevon Brown 14, Douglas 6, Damori Lytch 8, Josh Green 12, Merel Burgess 16.