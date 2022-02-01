Fourth-ranked Wilson boys dominate Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson outscored Myrtle Beach 27-2 during the second quarter and won 85-39 Tuesday night.

The Tigers' Merel Burgess scored 12 of his 16 points during that pivotal second quarter, and Zandae Butler finished with a game-high 18, followed by Jevon Brown with 14 and Josh Green with 12.

Tuesday's game was tied at 15 after the opening eight minutes.

"The second quarter was our best quarter," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "They ended up scoring two points during the second quarter, and 17 for the half. We got about five or six stops in a row, and they made for easy baskets. Our guys were making wide-open shots after passes, so we got a lot of assists tonight, and we fed off that."

Wilson's defense also had a lot to do with that.

"We brought out a lot of intensity on defense; we set the tone early," said Powell, whose Tigers improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in Region 6-4A. "We got about five or six stops in a row, and that made for easy baskets. We started with an intensity on defense, and we finished with an intensity on defense."

Whenever Wilson was in the paint, good things happened for the Tigers.