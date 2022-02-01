 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth-ranked Wilson boys dominate Myrtle Beach
0 Comments
top story

Fourth-ranked Wilson boys dominate Myrtle Beach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wilson logo.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson outscored Myrtle Beach 27-2 during the second quarter and won 85-39 Tuesday night.

The Tigers' Merel Burgess scored 12 of his 16 points during that pivotal second quarter, and Zandae Butler finished with a game-high 18, followed by Jevon Brown with 14 and Josh Green with 12.

Tuesday's game was tied at 15 after the opening eight minutes.

"The second quarter was our best quarter," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "They ended up scoring two points during the second quarter, and 17 for the half. We got about five or six stops in a row, and they made for easy baskets. Our guys were making wide-open shots after passes, so we got a lot of assists tonight, and we fed off that."

Wilson's defense also had a lot to do with that.

"We brought out a lot of intensity on defense; we set the tone early," said Powell, whose Tigers improved to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in Region 6-4A. "We got about five or six stops in a row, and that made for easy baskets. We started with an intensity on defense, and we finished with an intensity on defense."

Whenever Wilson was in the paint, good things happened for the Tigers.

"We dominated the glass tonight," Powell said. "That was very important for us."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Toward game's end, Wilson's players tried to dunk as much as they could.

"I just want us to win and get out of here healthy," Powell said. "We sat back in zone a bit, didn't want to foul because we had early foul trouble. But the guys had fun tonight; we got a few dunks."

MB;15;2;10;12--39

W;15;27;22;21--85

MYRTLE BEACH (39)

Favorite 2, Martin 7, Simmons 3, Odom 3, Siegmund 3, Jeremy Jones 11, Hadyn Bryant 10.

WILSON (85)

Zandae Butler 18, Jones 6, Thompson 5, Jevon Brown 14, Douglas 6, Damori Lytch 8, Josh Green 12, Merel Burgess 16.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert