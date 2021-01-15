 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: PDA boys beat Christian Academy
0 comments
agate
Friday's Prep Basketball Roundup

FRIDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: PDA boys beat Christian Academy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
new pee dee academy PDA logo 2018

MULLINS, S.C. — Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 23 rebounds to lead Pee Dee Academy's boys to a 47-40 win over Christian Academy on Friday night. Teammate Cameron Weston added 18 points and eight rebounds.

This is the first time in at least seven years the Golden Eagles defeated Christian Academy. Pee Dee Academy improves to 7-1, 4-0 SCISA 3-2A.

CA 12;17;5;6— 40

PDA 6;10;20;11— 47

PEE DEE ACADEMY (47)

Singletary 2, Caulder 2, Hudson Spivey 23, Cameron Weston 18, Allen Moore 2.

Dillon Christian 98

Marlboro Academy 32

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 18 points, and teammate Cameron Sweat added 14.

Marlboro Academy’s Lake Day scored a team-high 11. The Warriors improved to 10-3 overall, 5-0 SCISA Region 3-2A and will travel to The King’s Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dragons fell to 0-6, 0-4 and will travel to Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

MA 6;13;11;2— 32

DCS 23;26;31;18 — 98

MARLBORO ACADEMY (32)

Lake Day 11, Quick 6, Gibson 1, Ratley 4, Frye 8, Blount-Terry 2.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (98)

Singletary 9, Cameron Sweat 14, Ethan Brewington 18, Hickman 7, Thorndyke 6, Glassgow 6, Brown 2, Pulley 8, Adam Norman 13.

Williamsburg Academy 42

The King’s Academy 41

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Brock Huntley scored a team-high 10 points, and the King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 20.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (41)

Beaton 6, Woods 8, T.J, Merritts 20, Alexander 3, Orrico 4.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (42)

Price 9, Kline 5, Wadford 5, Ward 6, Balder 5, Brock Huntley 10, Holliday 3.

Scott’s Branch 56

Hemingway 46

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrion Cooper scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Darrel Jones with 10.

SB 17;17;14;8— 56

H 7;10;11;16— 46

HEMINGWAY (46)

King 3, Ellis 4, Darrel Jones 10, Cooper 4, Cullum 2, Canty 2, Williams 6, Darrion Cooper 14, Webb 2.

Maranatha 62

Emmanuel 33

FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bradley Reel scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Brandon Bevan with 17.

Emmanuel’s Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 20.

ECS 6;10;10;7— 33

MCS 12;17;20;13 — 62

EMMANUEL (33)

Jeffery Powell 20, Long 8, Butts 2, Stuckey 3.

MARANATHA (62)

Young 2, Bradey Reel 22, Brennan Simon 13, Purvis 2, Brandon Bevan 17.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pee Dee Academy 48

Christian Academy 20

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Sydney Harrelson scored a team-high 10 points. The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3, 3-1 SCISA 3-2A and will host Carolina Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CA 8;5;4;3— 20

PDA 6;6;18;18 — 48

PEE DEE ACADEMY (48)

Sydney Harrelson 10, A.Martin 9, Hammond 9, McCaskill 6, L.Johnson 5, A.Johnson 5, L.Martin 2, Briley 2.

Marlboro Academy 50

Dillon Christian 20

DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 17 points, and Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high 11.

MA 16;11;13;10— 50

DCS 9;3;6;2 — 20

MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)

Sara White 17, Carriker 3, Mattie Liles 10, Anna Smith 13, DeHart 2, Brigman 5.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)

Katie Collins 11, Brewington 3, Rice 2, Heasley 4.

The King’s Academy 48

Williamsburg Academy 42 (2OT)

KINGSTREE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover and Audrey Beaton each scored a game-high 20 points. Williamsburg Academy’s Iva Grace Wilson scored a team-high 13.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (48)

Audrey Beaton 20, Meredith Hoover 20, Finklea 3, Porter 5.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (42)

Neely Lamb 10, Hancock 6, Patrick 6, Iva Grace Wilson 13, Easler 2, Holiday 1, Jacobs 4.

Marlboro Academy 50

Dillon Christian 20

DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 17 points. Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high 11.

MA 16;11;13;10— 50

DCS 9;3;6;2 — 20

MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)

Sara White 17, Carriker 3, Mattie Liles 10, Anna Smith 13, DeHart 2, Brigman 5.

DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)

Katie Collins 11, Brewington 3, Rice 2, Heasley 4.

Scott’s Branch 38

Hemingway 30

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high nine points.

SB 7;10;7;12 —38

H 2;3;12;13— 30

HEMINGWAY (30)

Hayward 6, Burrows 3, Nesmith 2, Brown 4, Teonna Draughn 9, Johnson 2, McCullough 4.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FSD2 happy to return to sports
High School

FSD2 happy to return to sports

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County has five school districts, and three of them (Florence One Schools, FSD3, FSD5) are not playing or practicing any sports right now because of the pandemic.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert