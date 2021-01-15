FRIDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: PDA boys beat Christian Academy

MULLINS, S.C. — Hudson Spivey scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 23 rebounds to lead Pee Dee Academy's boys to a 47-40 win over Christian Academy on Friday night. Teammate Cameron Weston added 18 points and eight rebounds.
This is the first time in at least seven years the Golden Eagles defeated Christian Academy. Pee Dee Academy improves to 7-1, 4-0 SCISA 3-2A.
CA 12;17;5;6— 40
PDA 6;10;20;11— 47
PEE DEE ACADEMY (47)
Singletary 2, Caulder 2, Hudson Spivey 23, Cameron Weston 18, Allen Moore 2.
Dillon Christian 98
Marlboro Academy 32
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Ethan Brewington scored a game-high 18 points, and teammate Cameron Sweat added 14.
Marlboro Academy’s Lake Day scored a team-high 11. The Warriors improved to 10-3 overall, 5-0 SCISA Region 3-2A and will travel to The King’s Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dragons fell to 0-6, 0-4 and will travel to Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MA 6;13;11;2— 32
DCS 23;26;31;18 — 98
MARLBORO ACADEMY (32)
Lake Day 11, Quick 6, Gibson 1, Ratley 4, Frye 8, Blount-Terry 2.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (98)
Singletary 9, Cameron Sweat 14, Ethan Brewington 18, Hickman 7, Thorndyke 6, Glassgow 6, Brown 2, Pulley 8, Adam Norman 13.
Williamsburg Academy 42
The King’s Academy 41
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Brock Huntley scored a team-high 10 points, and the King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a game-high 20.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (41)
Beaton 6, Woods 8, T.J, Merritts 20, Alexander 3, Orrico 4.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (42)
Price 9, Kline 5, Wadford 5, Ward 6, Balder 5, Brock Huntley 10, Holliday 3.
Scott’s Branch 56
Hemingway 46
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Darrion Cooper scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Darrel Jones with 10.
SB 17;17;14;8— 56
H 7;10;11;16— 46
HEMINGWAY (46)
King 3, Ellis 4, Darrel Jones 10, Cooper 4, Cullum 2, Canty 2, Williams 6, Darrion Cooper 14, Webb 2.
Maranatha 62
Emmanuel 33
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bradley Reel scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Brandon Bevan with 17.
Emmanuel’s Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 20.
ECS 6;10;10;7— 33
MCS 12;17;20;13 — 62
EMMANUEL (33)
Jeffery Powell 20, Long 8, Butts 2, Stuckey 3.
MARANATHA (62)
Young 2, Bradey Reel 22, Brennan Simon 13, Purvis 2, Brandon Bevan 17.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pee Dee Academy 48
Christian Academy 20
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Sydney Harrelson scored a team-high 10 points. The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3, 3-1 SCISA 3-2A and will host Carolina Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CA 8;5;4;3— 20
PDA 6;6;18;18 — 48
PEE DEE ACADEMY (48)
Sydney Harrelson 10, A.Martin 9, Hammond 9, McCaskill 6, L.Johnson 5, A.Johnson 5, L.Martin 2, Briley 2.
Marlboro Academy 50
Dillon Christian 20
DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 17 points, and Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high 11.
MA 16;11;13;10— 50
DCS 9;3;6;2 — 20
MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)
Sara White 17, Carriker 3, Mattie Liles 10, Anna Smith 13, DeHart 2, Brigman 5.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)
Katie Collins 11, Brewington 3, Rice 2, Heasley 4.
The King’s Academy 48
Williamsburg Academy 42 (2OT)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Meredith Hoover and Audrey Beaton each scored a game-high 20 points. Williamsburg Academy’s Iva Grace Wilson scored a team-high 13.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (48)
Audrey Beaton 20, Meredith Hoover 20, Finklea 3, Porter 5.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (42)
Neely Lamb 10, Hancock 6, Patrick 6, Iva Grace Wilson 13, Easler 2, Holiday 1, Jacobs 4.
Marlboro Academy 50
Dillon Christian 20
DILLON, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Sara White scored a game-high 17 points. Dillon Christian’s Katie Collins scored a team-high 11.
MA 16;11;13;10— 50
DCS 9;3;6;2 — 20
MARLBORO ACADEMY (50)
Sara White 17, Carriker 3, Mattie Liles 10, Anna Smith 13, DeHart 2, Brigman 5.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (20)
Katie Collins 11, Brewington 3, Rice 2, Heasley 4.
Scott’s Branch 38
Hemingway 30
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high nine points.
SB 7;10;7;12 —38
H 2;3;12;13— 30
HEMINGWAY (30)
Hayward 6, Burrows 3, Nesmith 2, Brown 4, Teonna Draughn 9, Johnson 2, McCullough 4.