FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence defeats Manning 65-0

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two others as South Florence won 65-0 over Manning at Bruin Stadium. Teammate Tyae McWhite rushed for three touchdowns.
M;0;0;0;0—0
SF;35;13;14;3—65
FIRST QUARTER
SF- LaNorris Sellers 3 run (Grant McDonald kick), 8:36.
SF- Evin Singletary 42 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 6:40.
SF- Eric Cooper 25 interception return (McDonald kick), 4:37.
SF- Tyra McWhite 10 run (McDonald kick), 2:30.
SF- Jabri Johnson 50 from Sellers (McDonald kick), :03.3.
SECOND QUARTER
SF - Sellers 29 run (kick failed), 7:15.
SF- Sellers 42 run (McDonald kick), 4:00.
Third Quarter
SF- McWhite 58 run (McDonald kick), 10:00.
SF- McWhite 16 run (McDonald kick), 2:25.
Fourth Quarter
SF- McDonald 30 FG, 5:49.
RECORDS: SF 2-0.
NEXT GAME: SF will travel to Irmo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 54
Timmonsville 14
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cusack and Quay’Sheed Scott each rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Jamiek Nichols rushed for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a score. Timmonsville’s Terry Lowery had a 70-yard kickoff return, and Jayden Ford rushed for one of his own.
M;0;0;8;8—16
PDA;21;14;7;0—42
STATS
RUSHING: M: Gabriel Cusack 7-60; Quay’Sheed Scott 5-56; Jamiek Nichols 4-80; Roderick McRae 4-52.
RECORD: M 2-0. T 0-1.
Lake View 28
Scott’s Branch 16
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Shaheed Dawkins caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
SB;6;0;6;0—16
LV;0;22;6;0—28
FIRST QUARTER
SB-53 run (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LV- Marvin Gordon 14 run ( Trayvon Bellmon run),.
LV- Gordon 47 run (Shaheed Dawkins pass from D.J. Bethea).
LV- Dawkins 70 pass from Bethea (run failed).
Third Quarter
SB- 60 run (run failed).
LV- Gordon 50 run (run failed).
STATS
RUSHING: LV: Marvin Gordon 18-265; Trayvon Bellmon 14-81.
PASSING: PDA: D.J. Bethea 4-10-109.
RECEVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 3-102.
RECORD: LV: 1-1.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 40
Wilson Hall 27
SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown of his own.
TCS;12;8;6;13—40
WH;0;14;13;0—27
STATS
RUSHING: TCS: Reggion Bennett 14-168; Tre McLeod 18-170.
RECORD:TCS 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Trinity Collegiate will travel to Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 42
McBee 16
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Drew Singletay caught six passes, totaling 65 yards and a touchdown.
McBee’s Evgan Sullivan and Evan Talbert each rushed for touchdowns.
M;0;0;8;8—16
PDA;21;14;7;0—42
FIRST QUARTER
PDA- Colby Sinclair 45 run (Drew Singletary kick), 11:14.
PDA- Colton Caulder 2 run (Singletary run), 7:31.
PDA- Singletary 70 pass from Hudson Spivey (Singletary kick), 3:40.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Caulder 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 9:50.
PDA- Allen Moore 9 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 6:05.
Third Quarter
PDA- Luke Carter 48 run (Singletary kick), 6:38.
M- Evan Sullivan 37 run (Sullivan run), 1:40.
Fourth Quarter
M- Evan Talbert 10 run (Talbert run), 5:03.
STATS
RUSHING: PDA: Colby Sinclair 6-65; Luke Carter 3-53.
PASSING: PDA: Hudson Spivey 11-16-196-3.
RECEIVING: PDA: Drew Singletary 3-89; Colton Caulder 3-50.
RECORD: PDA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 41
Northwoods Academy 8
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Blake Moore rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Bobcat teammate Preston Parkhurst rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
CA;0;29;12;0—41
NA;0;0;8;0—8
STATS
RUSHING: CA: Blake Moore 11-104;Preston Parkhurst 6-32; Garret Sauls 8-49.
RECORD: CA 1-0.
Thomas Sumter 49
The King’s Academy 7
REMBERT, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Coleman Hunt caught a 40-yard pass from Garrison Fields for the Lions' only score.
The Lions fall to 0-2 and will travel to Pee Dee Academy on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning 22
Heathwood Hall 9
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Noah Osteen rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Jackson Brown rushed for the game-opening score.
HH;0;3;6;0—9
LMA;6;8;0;8—22
FIRST QUARTER
LMA- Jackson Brown 1 run (kick failed), 10:39.
SECOND QUARTER
HH- Will Frick 21 FG, 3:59.
LMA- Noah Osteen 5 run (Brown run), 1:26.
THIRD QUARTER
HH- Walker Draffin 2 fun (kick failed), 4:44.
FOURTH QUARTER
LMA- Osteen 3 run (Osteen run), 5:15.
Williamsburg Academy 55
Lee Academy 21
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 222 yards and five touchdowns.