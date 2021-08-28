 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence defeats Manning 65-0
0 Comments
Friday's Prep Football Roundup

FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: South Florence defeats Manning 65-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two others as South Florence won 65-0 over Manning at Bruin Stadium. Teammate Tyae McWhite rushed for three touchdowns.

M;0;0;0;0—0

SF;35;13;14;3—65

FIRST QUARTER

SF- LaNorris Sellers 3 run (Grant McDonald kick), 8:36.

SF- Evin Singletary 42 pass from Sellers (McDonald kick), 6:40.

SF- Eric Cooper 25 interception return (McDonald kick), 4:37.

SF- Tyra McWhite 10 run (McDonald kick), 2:30.

SF- Jabri Johnson 50 from Sellers (McDonald kick), :03.3.

SECOND QUARTER

SF - Sellers 29 run (kick failed), 7:15.

SF- Sellers 42 run (McDonald kick), 4:00.

Third Quarter

SF- McWhite 58 run (McDonald kick), 10:00.

SF- McWhite 16 run (McDonald kick), 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

SF- McDonald 30 FG, 5:49.

RECORDS: SF 2-0.

NEXT GAME: SF will travel to Irmo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 54

Timmonsville 14

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabriel Cusack and Quay’Sheed Scott each rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Jamiek Nichols rushed for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a score. Timmonsville’s Terry Lowery had a 70-yard kickoff return, and Jayden Ford rushed for one of his own.

M;0;0;8;8—16

PDA;21;14;7;0—42

STATS

RUSHING: M: Gabriel Cusack 7-60; Quay’Sheed Scott 5-56; Jamiek Nichols 4-80; Roderick McRae 4-52.

RECORD: M 2-0. T 0-1.

Lake View 28

Scott’s Branch 16

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Shaheed Dawkins caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

SB;6;0;6;0—16

LV;0;22;6;0—28

FIRST QUARTER

SB-53 run (run failed).

SECOND QUARTER

LV- Marvin Gordon 14 run ( Trayvon Bellmon run),.

LV- Gordon 47 run (Shaheed Dawkins pass from D.J. Bethea).

LV- Dawkins 70 pass from Bethea (run failed).

Third Quarter

SB- 60 run (run failed).

LV- Gordon 50 run (run failed).

STATS

RUSHING: LV: Marvin Gordon 18-265; Trayvon Bellmon 14-81.

PASSING: PDA: D.J. Bethea 4-10-109.

RECEVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 3-102.

RECORD: LV: 1-1.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 40

Wilson Hall 27

SUMTER, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown of his own.

TCS;12;8;6;13—40

WH;0;14;13;0—27

STATS

RUSHING: TCS: Reggion Bennett 14-168; Tre McLeod 18-170.

RECORD:TCS 2-0.

NEXT GAME: Trinity Collegiate will travel to Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 42

McBee 16

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns. 

Teammate Drew Singletay caught six passes, totaling 65 yards and a touchdown.

McBee’s Evgan Sullivan and Evan Talbert each rushed for touchdowns.

M;0;0;8;8—16

PDA;21;14;7;0—42

FIRST QUARTER

PDA- Colby Sinclair 45 run (Drew Singletary kick), 11:14.

PDA- Colton Caulder 2 run (Singletary run), 7:31.

PDA- Singletary 70 pass from Hudson Spivey (Singletary kick), 3:40.

SECOND QUARTER

PDA- Caulder 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 9:50.

PDA- Allen Moore 9 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 6:05.

Third Quarter

PDA- Luke Carter 48 run (Singletary kick), 6:38.

M- Evan Sullivan 37 run (Sullivan run), 1:40.

Fourth Quarter

M- Evan Talbert 10 run (Talbert run), 5:03.

STATS

RUSHING: PDA: Colby Sinclair 6-65; Luke Carter 3-53.

PASSING: PDA: Hudson Spivey 11-16-196-3.

RECEIVING: PDA: Drew Singletary 3-89; Colton Caulder 3-50.

RECORD: PDA 1-0.

NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 41

Northwoods Academy 8

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Blake Moore rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Bobcat teammate Preston Parkhurst rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

CA;0;29;12;0—41

NA;0;0;8;0—8

STATS

RUSHING: CA: Blake Moore 11-104;Preston Parkhurst 6-32; Garret Sauls 8-49.

RECORD: CA 1-0.

Thomas Sumter 49

The King’s Academy 7

REMBERT, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Coleman Hunt caught a 40-yard pass from Garrison Fields for the Lions' only score.

The Lions fall to 0-2 and will travel to Pee Dee Academy on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning 22

Heathwood Hall 9

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Noah Osteen rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Jackson Brown rushed for the game-opening score.

HH;0;3;6;0—9

LMA;6;8;0;8—22

FIRST QUARTER

LMA- Jackson Brown 1 run (kick failed), 10:39.

SECOND QUARTER

HH- Will Frick 21 FG, 3:59.

LMA- Noah Osteen 5 run (Brown run), 1:26.

THIRD QUARTER

HH- Walker Draffin 2 fun (kick failed), 4:44.

FOURTH QUARTER

LMA- Osteen 3 run (Osteen run), 5:15.

Williamsburg Academy 55

Lee Academy 21

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

Teammate Caleb Kline rushed for 123 yards.

STATS

RUSHING: WA: Caleb Kline 10-123.

PASSING: WA: Conrad Balder 10-13-222.

RECEIVING: WA: Henry Swicord 4-72.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert