FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence clobbers North Myrtle Beach 35-9

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence took control early and cruised to a 35-9 win Friday over North Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.
After a D.J. Williams interception was returned to inside the Chiefs' 5-yard line, Terry McKithen scored make it 7-0.
A blocked punt by Darren Lloyd then resulted in a Dashawn Gamble touchdown that increased West's lead to 14-0. After Deuce Hudson broke loose on a fourth-and-long run, a TD run by Stephen Smalls increased the Knights' advantage to 20-0.
After a safety, then a 37-yard field goal by Sam Spence, West led 25-0. Spence then added a 47-yard field goal, and McKithen scored his second touchdown.
Lamar 24
C.A. Johnson 16
LAMAR -- Lamar scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second, third and fourth quarters and held on for the win. Patrick Anderson scored on a 3-yard run, and Montavis Dolford a 1-yarder. The other TD was the result of an interception return by Quan Toney.
Anderson finished with 119 yards rushing.
Florence Christian 45
Carolina Academy 13
FLORENCE -- The Eagles' Ethan Kelly rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.
Florence Christian (6-3, 1-2) hosts Spartanburg Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
FCS;12;26;7;0--45
CA;0;0;0;13--13
FIRST QUARTER
FCS -- Ethan Kelly 58 run(kick failed) 6:33
FCS -- Juels Huntley 63 pass from Juw-El Huntley(kick failed) 4:19
SECOND QUARTER
FCS--Juw-El Huntley 33 run(Brooks Poston kick) 11:51
FCS--Harrison Forehand 1 run(kick failed) 10:55
FCS--Juels Huntley 95 INT return(Poston kick) 6:33
FCS--Ethan Kelly 27 run(kick blocked) 1:09
THIRD QUARTER
FCS -- Ethan Kelly 7 run(Poston kick) 6:15
FOURTH QUARTER
CA -- Adam Evans 4 run(kick blocked) 9:54
CA -- Josh Brown 14 run(Tanner Strickland kick) 2:31
Marion 37
Andrews 21
MARION -- Swamp Fox sophomore quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns as his team remains undefeated at 7-0 and 5-0 in the region. He passed for 70 more yards and two scores.