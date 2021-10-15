FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence clobbers North Myrtle Beach 35-9

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence took control early and cruised to a 35-9 win Friday over North Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.

After a D.J. Williams interception was returned to inside the Chiefs' 5-yard line, Terry McKithen scored make it 7-0.

A blocked punt by Darren Lloyd then resulted in a Dashawn Gamble touchdown that increased West's lead to 14-0. After Deuce Hudson broke loose on a fourth-and-long run, a TD run by Stephen Smalls increased the Knights' advantage to 20-0.

After a safety, then a 37-yard field goal by Sam Spence, West led 25-0. Spence then added a 47-yard field goal, and McKithen scored his second touchdown.

Lamar 24

C.A. Johnson 16

LAMAR -- Lamar scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second, third and fourth quarters and held on for the win. Patrick Anderson scored on a 3-yard run, and Montavis Dolford a 1-yarder. The other TD was the result of an interception return by Quan Toney.

Anderson finished with 119 yards rushing.

Florence Christian 45

Carolina Academy 13