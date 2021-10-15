 Skip to main content
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: West Florence clobbers North Myrtle Beach 35-9
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence took control early and cruised to a 35-9 win Friday over North Myrtle Beach at Knight Stadium.

After a D.J. Williams interception was returned to inside the Chiefs' 5-yard line, Terry McKithen scored make it 7-0.

A blocked punt by Darren Lloyd then resulted in a Dashawn Gamble touchdown that increased West's lead to 14-0. After Deuce Hudson broke loose on a fourth-and-long run, a TD run by Stephen Smalls increased the Knights' advantage to 20-0.

After a safety, then a 37-yard field goal by Sam Spence, West led 25-0. Spence then added a 47-yard field goal, and McKithen scored his second touchdown.

Lamar 24

C.A. Johnson 16

LAMAR -- Lamar scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second, third and fourth quarters and held on for the win. Patrick Anderson scored on a 3-yard run, and Montavis Dolford a 1-yarder. The other TD was the result of an interception return by Quan Toney.

Anderson finished with 119 yards rushing.

Florence Christian 45

Carolina Academy 13

FLORENCE -- The Eagles' Ethan Kelly rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Florence Christian (6-3, 1-2) hosts Spartanburg Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

FCS;12;26;7;0--45

CA;0;0;0;13--13

FIRST QUARTER

FCS -- Ethan Kelly 58 run(kick failed) 6:33

FCS -- Juels Huntley 63 pass from Juw-El Huntley(kick failed) 4:19

SECOND QUARTER

FCS--Juw-El Huntley 33 run(Brooks Poston kick) 11:51

FCS--Harrison Forehand 1 run(kick failed) 10:55

FCS--Juels Huntley 95 INT return(Poston kick) 6:33

FCS--Ethan Kelly 27 run(kick blocked) 1:09

THIRD QUARTER

FCS -- Ethan Kelly 7 run(Poston kick) 6:15

FOURTH QUARTER

CA -- Adam Evans 4 run(kick blocked) 9:54

CA -- Josh Brown 14 run(Tanner Strickland kick) 2:31

Marion 37

Andrews 21

MARION -- Swamp Fox sophomore quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns as his team remains undefeated at 7-0 and 5-0 in the region. He passed for 70 more yards and two scores.

Teammate Jamiek Nichols rushed for 58 yards and a TD. Marion hosts East Clarendon this Friday.

A;0;7;7;7--21

M;14;7;10;6--37

 
