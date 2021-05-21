FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence's softball season ends in extra innings

WALTERBORO, S.C.— Payton Perry went 2 for 4 with three RBI, but South Florence's softball season ended with a 10-9 loss to Colleton County in 11 innings in the Class 4A district finals Friday. Teammate Delaney Timmons went 2 for 5 with a double.

The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the 11 inning to overcome a 9-8 deficit.

South Florence ended the season at 20-9.

SF;131;100;001;01—9;17;2

CC;040;011;001;02—10;14;7

WP: W Weathers (11 IP, 17 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Payton Perry (10 2/3 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Delany Timmons 2-5, 2B; Kameron Cotton 1-5, 1 RBI; Perry 2-4, 3 RBI; Angelle Siders 2-5; Larissa Siders 2-6; Katie Catoe 3-6, 1 RBI; Kentra Fulton 3-4.

Darlington 3-7

North Augusta 0-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews went 2 for 3 in Game 1 of the Class 4A district finals. Teammate Katelyn Church went 2 for 3 with an RBI.