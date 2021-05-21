FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence's softball season ends in extra innings

WALTERBORO, S.C.— Payton Perry went 2 for 4 with three RBI, but South Florence's softball season ended with a 10-9 loss to Colleton County in 11 innings in the Class 4A district finals Friday. Teammate Delaney Timmons went 2 for 5 with a double.
The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the 11 inning to overcome a 9-8 deficit.
South Florence ended the season at 20-9.
SF;131;100;001;01—9;17;2
CC;040;011;001;02—10;14;7
WP: W Weathers (11 IP, 17 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: Payton Perry (10 2/3 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SF: Delany Timmons 2-5, 2B; Kameron Cotton 1-5, 1 RBI; Perry 2-4, 3 RBI; Angelle Siders 2-5; Larissa Siders 2-6; Katie Catoe 3-6, 1 RBI; Kentra Fulton 3-4.
Darlington 3-7
North Augusta 0-2
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Darlington’s Madie Andrews went 2 for 3 in Game 1 of the Class 4A district finals. Teammate Katelyn Church went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In Game 2, Andrews went 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI. And, teammate Naya Jones went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBI of her own.
The Falcons improve to 22-4 and will travel to Colleton County at time to be determined Monday in lower state.
GAME 1
D;000;200;1—3;4;1
NA;000;000;0—0;8;4
WP: Madie Andrews (7 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Katelyn Cochran ( 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Andrews 2-3; Katelyn Church 2-3, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
D;003;013;0—7;9;1
NA;010;001;0—2;13;4
WP: Madie Andrews (7 IP, 13 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). LP: Katelyn Cochran ( 7 IP, 9 H, 7 R,2 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Andrews 3-4, HR, 1 RBI; Naya Jones 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Katelyn Church 1-3, 1 RBI; Ashton Goodwin 1-3, 1 RBI; Alayna Williamson 2-3, 2B.
Dillon 3-9
Gilbert 0-8
GILBERT, S.C. — Jenascia Lester went 1 for 3 in Game 1 in the Class 2A District finals
As Dillon won 3-0. In the second game, Logan Wilson went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI. Teammate Cierra Grice went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.
The Wildcats improved to 22-8 and will play Aynor at an undetermined time Monday in Class 2A lower state series.
Game 1
D;000;003;0—3;1;3
G;000;000;0—0;4;2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Amaya Kearse ( 7 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D:Jenascia Lester 1-3.
GAME 2
D;105;102;0—9;8;4
G;200;004;2—8;9;2
WP: Madie Andrews (7 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). LP: Katelyn Cochran ( 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Logan Grice 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-4, 1 RBI.
Andrew Jackson 9
Latta 3
KERSHAW, S.C. — Latta’s Elizabeth Brown went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI in CLass 2A state playoffs.
Teammate Emily Smith went 2 for 3.
The Vikings end the season at 11-6 and as Region 7-2A champs.
L;200;001;0— 3;7;3
AJ;430;101;x—9;9;1
WP: Skylar Huffman (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Jayla Jackson ( ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R,0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L:Maddie Berry 1-3, 1 RBI; Elizabeth Brown 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Emily Smith 2-3.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
Johnsonville 3
BAMBERG, S.C. — Johnsonville's season ended with the loss in the Class A state playoffs.
The Flashes end the season at 11-8.
BASEBALL
Latta 6
Philip Simmons 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Latta’s Dylan Shelley went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Class 2A state playoffs and reaches the district bracket's final round.
Teammate Gatlin Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI.
The Vikings will host the winner of Monday's elimination game Tuesday.
L;112;011;0—6;10;4
PS;020;010;0—3;5;0
WP: Christian Brigman (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Ty Peterson ( 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS –L:Parker McCormick 2-3, 1 RBI; Dylan Shelley 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Presten Tyler 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
Lake View 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Braxton Dimery went 2 for 3 in the Class A state playoffs. Teammate Noah Carter went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Wild Gators will travel to Green Sea Floyds on Monday in the Class A lower-state series.
B-E;001;030;0—4;6;0
LV;200;004;x—6;5;2
WP: Braxton Dimery (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP: Treyton Still ( 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Dimery 2-3; Noah Carter 1-3, 1 RBI.
Green Sea Floyds 11-5
East Clarendon 1-4(8)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds completed the sweep on a wild pitch to score Aaron Graham and break a 4-4 score in the bottom of the eighth in Game 2 of the Class A district finals.
East Clarendon’s Coleman Yates went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Teammate Kyler Odom went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
In Game 1, Philip Black, Odom and Barrineau each had a hit for the Wolverines, who finished the season 18-11 and as 4-A champions.
Game 1
GSF;222;001;4— 11;8;2
EC;100;000;0—1;6;4
LEADING HITTERS – EC:Phillip Black 1-3; Kyler Odom 1-2; Grant Barrineau 1-1
GAME 2
EC;210;000;10— 4;5;2
GSF;110;010;11—5;8;2
LEADING HITTERS – EC:Coleman Yates 2-4, 2 RBI; Kyler Odom 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.
TRACK
Locals at the Class
4A state meet
COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Florence’s Darius Holmes finished second in the high hurdles hurdles to lead the Knights to a 11th-place finish in the Class 4A state meet at Spring Valley High School.
Hartsville’s 4x400 team finished fourth and led the Red Foxes to 16th place.
South Florence’s Caelin Sloan finished second in the 3,200m to lead the team to 17th place. She not only set a school record in the 3,200 (11:21), her 1,600 (5:13.38, finished fifth) is also a program record.
Wilson’s Derrick Daniels finished third in the 400 to lead the Tigers to 21st place. Darlington’s Daniel Perkins, meanwhile, finished third to lead the team to 22nd.
11. WEST FLORENCE (22)
BOYS: Darius Holmes (2. 110 hurdles 15.28;3.400m hurdles 56.25); 2.4x400m 3:25.28. GIRLS: Aisha Peterson (6. 200m 26.12); Michaela Hayes (8.110m hurdles 18.58;7. 400m hurdles 1:12.8) Darci Dawson (4. Discus 105-1;4.Shot Put 35-11.5)
16. Hartsville (17)
BOYS: Clay Ewing (6.800m 1:59.5); 6.4x100m 43.27; 4.4x400m 3:28.7; Damarion Coe (7. Long Jump 7.19-9); Keyshawn Dolford (8.Shot Put 44-1.5); 6. Sewah Peoples (6.200 m 22.8)GIRLS:Amarii Jett (4.Long Jump 17-05-25
17. South Florence (16)
Boys:3. 4x100m relay 42.99 Girls: Caelin Sloan (5.1600m 5:13:39;2.3200m 11:21.4;5.Javelin 87-1)
21. Wilson (10)
Derrick Daniels (3.400m 50.14); Deionte McClinton (5.110m hurdles 15.63).
22. Darlington (9.5)
Markis Wells (5.Pole Vault 11-00); Daniel Perkins (3.High Jump 6-04)
Locals at Class
3A state meet
HOPKINS, S.C. — Manning’s Ja’Lencia Griffin won the 100 and 200 at Lower Richland.
Lake City’s Luke Wallace led her team with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump. And Dillon’s Donnieo McRae finished fifth in the 400.
Marlboro County’s Isheondra Powell finished fifth in the 400.
Dillon (8)
BOYS:Donnieo McRae (5.400m 50.72); 7.4x400m 3:32.55;8. 4x800m 9:06.77
Lake City (23)
GIRLS:MIon Frierson (6.100m 12.95); Ziya Walker (5. Long Jump 15”11)6.4x400m 4:23.19. Boys:Luke Wallace (4.Triple Jump 44’10).
Manning (36)
GIRLS:Ja’lencia Griffin (1.100m 12.33;1.200m 25.14); Delaney Frierson (6. 100m hurdles 16.25; 8.400m hurdles 1:10:33) BOYS: Emmery Mouzan (5.110m hurdles 15.85:6.400m hurdles 1:00.48).
Marlboro County (4)
GIRLS:Isheondra Powell (5. 400m 1:00:74)