 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South loses and Trinity Collegiate wins at FTC Preseason Girls Tennis Tournament
0 Comments
Friday's Prep Roundup

FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South loses and Trinity Collegiate wins at FTC Preseason Girls Tennis Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ALL SPORTS NO ART ALL-SPORTS GRAPHIC LOGO.png

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Valeria Echardy defeated A.C. Flora's Carolina Overdyke in No.3 singles 6-2, 1-6 (10-6) but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons won 4-2 in Friday's Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

SINGLES

Frances Smith (ACF) def. Claire Nance 6-3, 6-4; Siona Sturgeon (ACF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Carolina Overdyke 6-2, 1-6 (10-6); Helen Miller (ACF) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Lowndes Lafhtle 2-6, 6-2 (11-9).

DOUBLES

Kassyn Misenheimer/ Loni Sturgeon (ACF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie/ Anna Patterson 6-4, 6-0.

Trinity Collegiate 6

Cardinal Newman 0

FLORENCE— Trinity Collegiate’s McKenzie Davis defeated Gabi Pryor in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-1.

SINGLES

McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Gabi Pryor 6-0, 6-1; Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Caroline Timmons 6-4, 6-0; Mehely Swink (TCS) def. Ella Fallow 6-2, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Hope Commins 6-0, 6-1; CHandler Hyman (TCS) def. Madeline Follow 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Elosie Huffner/ Sophie Beck (TCS) def. Mitra Haj Harii/ Madeline Thomas 6-0, 6-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert