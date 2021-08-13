FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South loses and Trinity Collegiate wins at FTC Preseason Girls Tennis Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence's Valeria Echardy defeated A.C. Flora's Carolina Overdyke in No.3 singles 6-2, 1-6 (10-6) but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons won 4-2 in Friday's Preseason Florence Tennis High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
SINGLES
Frances Smith (ACF) def. Claire Nance 6-3, 6-4; Siona Sturgeon (ACF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Carolina Overdyke 6-2, 1-6 (10-6); Helen Miller (ACF) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Lowndes Lafhtle 2-6, 6-2 (11-9).
DOUBLES
Kassyn Misenheimer/ Loni Sturgeon (ACF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie/ Anna Patterson 6-4, 6-0.
Trinity Collegiate 6
Cardinal Newman 0
FLORENCE— Trinity Collegiate’s McKenzie Davis defeated Gabi Pryor in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TCS) def. Gabi Pryor 6-0, 6-1; Allie Murrell (TCS) def. Caroline Timmons 6-4, 6-0; Mehely Swink (TCS) def. Ella Fallow 6-2, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Hope Commins 6-0, 6-1; CHandler Hyman (TCS) def. Madeline Follow 6-1, 6-1.