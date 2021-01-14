FSD2 happy to return to sports

A: We are constantly reminding students to wear masks both in and out of school, to limit contact from others who do not live with them, avoid crowded areas, and social distance from others when possible. If athletes want to continue to play, they must stay healthy and prevent exposure to peers and teams.

Q: What do you to do stop that, or control (off-campus gatherings by kids)?

A: We remind athletes that they have a personal responsibility to their teams to adhere to the CDC, DHEC, and SCHSL guidance to prevent exposures and the spread of COVID-19. Essentially, their decisions not to adhere to these guidelines influence their own safety, their teammates’ safety, and whether or not the team can continue to practice and participate in games.

Q: How much of this is actually in any AD’s control?

A: Ensuring a safe and consistent environment for our kids and following the CDC, DHEC, and SCHSL guidelines are in our control and we have a handle on that. We do all we can to ensure our athletes can safely compete and have a great experience. Our district still believes that athletics are an integral part of a comprehensive school experience.

