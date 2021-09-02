FSD2 to honor 6 in Hall of Fame

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence School District 2 will induct six former athletes and coaches into its athletic Hall of Fame tonight, immediately prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School’s home game of the football season. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The inductees are Ivan Coleman Jr., Harriet Coleman Cox, Roy Joseph Tariq Ellis, Talicia Murphy, Larry Linwood Poston, and Lauren Benton Stanton.

FSD2 superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent said the honorees represent the best of the district’s tradition of excellence in both athletics and community commitment.

“The athletes and coaches we are recognizing define what we mean by ‘Raider pride’ in their dedication to their sports and to the school community,” Vincent said. “We are proud of what they have accomplished and honored to celebrate their impressive achievements.”

Coleman (Class of 1967) was a driver’s education, industrial technology, and social studies teacher and coach for 43 years. Coleman will be honored posthumously. A constant presence for the Raiders, Coleman led varsity football teams to 172 victories under four head coaches. In addition to varsity football, Coleman coached junior varsity football, boys’ tennis, and girls’ softball.