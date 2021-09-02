FSD2 to honor 6 in Hall of Fame

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence School District 2 will induct six former athletes and coaches into its athletic Hall of Fame tonight, immediately prior to Hannah-Pamplico High School’s home game of the football season. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The inductees are Ivan Coleman Jr., Harriet Coleman Cox, Roy Joseph Tariq Ellis, Talicia Murphy, Larry Linwood Poston, and Lauren Benton Stanton.
FSD2 superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent said the honorees represent the best of the district’s tradition of excellence in both athletics and community commitment.
“The athletes and coaches we are recognizing define what we mean by ‘Raider pride’ in their dedication to their sports and to the school community,” Vincent said. “We are proud of what they have accomplished and honored to celebrate their impressive achievements.”
Coleman (Class of 1967) was a driver’s education, industrial technology, and social studies teacher and coach for 43 years. Coleman will be honored posthumously. A constant presence for the Raiders, Coleman led varsity football teams to 172 victories under four head coaches. In addition to varsity football, Coleman coached junior varsity football, boys’ tennis, and girls’ softball.
Cox, a beloved member of the Hannah-Pamplico community, helped lead the Pamplico High School basketball team to the school’s only girls’ basketball state championship in 1963. After pursuing a degree in physical education, she returned to Hannah-Pamplico schools where she taught physical education and science and coached middle school and girls’ varsity basketball and boys’ and girls’ tennis for 29 years, leading a number of teams to state playoffs.
Cox passed away Aug. 30, just four days before her Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Ellis (Class of 2016) is a graduate of Coker University who as a junior and senior helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back regional championships in boys’ basketball. As a junior, he was instrumental in guiding his team to the Lower State finals and achieving his 1,000-point milestone. Ellis was recognized as an all-time points leader during his senior year. Ellis holds a degree from Coker in physical education and sports science.
Murphy (Class of 2014), also a graduate of Coker University, competed in basketball and cheer but excelled in track and field. She achieved four Class A state championship titles and was named Class A Player of the Year in 2014, was a four-time all-region selection and holds the school record in long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash. At Coker, Murphy contributed to 37 collegiate top-10 finishes in NCAA women’s track and field events. In 2017, she finished as the South Atlantic Bronze Medalist in the long jump and the 4x100m relay.
Poston is a 27-year veteran of Florence 2, having taught social studies and driver’s education in addition to serving as junior varsity and varsity football coach, head boys’ basketball coach and head baseball coach. Poston led the Raiders to more than 300 wins in basketball and 125 in baseball and guided his teams to multiple regional championships, conference championships, and playoff runs.
Stanton (Class of 2005) was a softball standout during her years at HPH, helping lead her team to regional and district championships during all four years and to the Lower State championship game during her senior year. She was named team captain during her senior year and was selected to participate in the North-South All-Star game. Stanton was recognized as one of the top three Class A pitchers in the state, as an all-region athlete for four years and as an all-state athlete for three years.
The Florence 2 athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2020 with five inaugural inductees. Florence 2 Athletic Director and Hannah-Pamplico High School Head Football Coach Jamie Johnson said, “Hall of Fame nominees must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character and are evaluated based on significant and/or long-term contribution to interscholastic athletics and activities.”